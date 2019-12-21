शहर चुनें

CAA Protest: Suddenly thousands of miscreants burned police outpost

अचानक आए हजारों उपद्रवी तहस-नहस कर डाली चौकी, पुलिस पर पेट्रोल बम से हमला, एडीजी ने संभाला मोर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 21 Dec 2019 10:33 PM IST
अचानक आए हजारों उपद्रवी, तहस-नहस कर डाली पुलिस चौकी
अचानक आए हजारों उपद्रवी, तहस-नहस कर डाली पुलिस चौकी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागरिकता कानून पर विरोध पर कानपुर में यतीमखाना पुलिस चौकी पर शनिवार को अचानक हजारों उपद्रवियों ने हमला कर दिया। पूरी पुलिस चौकी को तहस-नहस कर डाला और वहां मौजूद दरोगा मोहम्मद आरिफ और होमगार्ड आशीष अवस्थी को घेरकर लाठी-डंडों से पीटा। इस दौरान चौकी पर जबरदस्त पथराव भी होता रहा।
उपद्रवियों ने फूंकी पुलिस चौकी, गाड़ियों में लगाई आग
Kanpur

PHOTOS: कानपुर में भड़की आग, पुलिस की गाड़ियां फूंक उपद्रवियों ने की फायरिंग, दहल उठा शहर

21 दिसंबर 2019

फर्रूखाबाद में पुलिस से भिड़े थे उपद्रवी
Kanpur

नागरिकता कानून: मौलाना शमशाद चतुर्वेदी, एजाज नूरी समेत 59 नामजद, 450 अज्ञात पर मुकदमा

21 दिसंबर 2019

फर्रूखाबाद में तैनात पुलिस फोर्स
Kanpur

नागरिकता कानून: फर्रुखाबाद में तनावपूर्ण शांति, अफवाहें गर्म, छावनी में तब्दील हुआ शहर

21 दिसंबर 2019

अयोध्या मंदिर
Lucknow

बढ़ी ठंड तो भगवान को ओढ़ाई गई रजाई, मंदिरों में लगे हीटर-ब्लोअर, मौसम के अनुकूल लग रहा भोग

21 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: सीमापुरी हिंसा को लेकर पुलिस का खुलासा, इन लोगों ने बिगाड़ा था माहौल

21 दिसंबर 2019

चंद दिशाहीन युवकों ने कौम को परेशानी में डाला
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में हिंसा: आहत बुजुर्ग बोले-चंद दिशाहीन युवाओें की वजह से परेशान हुई मुस्लिम कौम

21 दिसंबर 2019

उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में हुई हिंसा के 'गुनहगारों' की तस्वीरें जारी, पहचानते ही यहां सूचना दें, मिलेगा इनाम

21 दिसंबर 2019

आरोपियों के पोस्टर के साथ पुलिस
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर हिंसा को अंजाम देने वाले 80 पत्थरबाजों की पहचान, एक हजार उपद्रवियों पर केस

21 दिसंबर 2019

इलाज के अभाव में मौत से जूझ रही है दरोगा की मां।
Deoria

दरोगा बेटे के होते हुए पल-पल मरने को मजबूर है अभागी मां, आप कर सकते हैं इनकी मदद

21 दिसंबर 2019

विस्फोट में घायल भाई-बहन ने भी तोड़ा दम, हादसे में मरने वालों की संख्या हुई पांच
Kanpur

धमाके में घायल भाई-बहन ने भी तोड़ा दम, मरने वालों की संख्या हुई पांच, आंसुओं के सैलाब में डूबा शहर

21 दिसंबर 2019

उपद्रवियों को पुलिस ने नहीं छोड़ा तो लगा दी आग
Kanpur

कांग्रेस सपा नेताओं ने हिंसा करने वाले उपद्रवियों को छुड़ाने के लिए घेरा थाना, नहीं माने तो लगाई आग

21 दिसंबर 2019

जामा मस्जिद
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता कानून: भारी हिंसा के बाद लोगों ने दिया शांति का पैगाम, पटरी पर लौटी जिंदगी

21 दिसंबर 2019

उपद्रवियाें ने पुलिस चौकी की फूंकी, पेट्रोल बम से किया हमला
Kanpur

सपा नेताओं के पहुंचने के बाद भड़की हिंसा, पथराव में 25 पुलिसकर्मी घायल, अचानक बेकाबू हुई भीड़

21 दिसंबर 2019

चिता को मुखाग्नि देते बेटे
Agra

राजकीय सम्मान के साथ सैनिक का अंतिम संस्कार, चिता को मुखाग्नि देते वक्त फफक पड़े बेटे

21 दिसंबर 2019

जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे
Jammu

दूसरे दिन भी जम्मू-श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग बंद, रामबन में पस्सियां गिरने से सैकड़ों वाहन फंसे

21 दिसंबर 2019

सड़कों पर बिखरे ईंट, जूता, चप्पल
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में बवाल की गवाही देंगी ये 7 तस्वीरें, हिंसा के बाद पुलिस ने लिए पांच बड़े फैसले

21 दिसंबर 2019

प्रदर्शन के दौरान की तस्वीर
Agra

हिंसक प्रदर्शन के दौरान सिपाही को लगी गोली, 15 घंटे बाद चला पता, देखकर रह गया दंग

21 दिसंबर 2019

गोरखपुर में आज हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शन को रोका जा सकता था
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में न होती हिंसा, अगर ये 5 सबूत नजरअंदाज न करती पुलिस, एकलौती गलती ले डूबी

21 दिसंबर 2019

सूर्य ग्रहण
Gorakhpur

इस दिन अंतिम ग्रहण, लाल अंगूठी जैसा दिखेगा सूर्य, किन राशियों के लिए फलदायक, किसे नुकसान?

21 दिसंबर 2019

बड़ी मस्जिद के बाहर बड़ी संख्या में जुटी भीड़।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर नहीं, यहां था हिंसा का अंदेशा तो फोर्स भेजी, कैसे फेल हुआ योगी सरकार का सूचना तंत्र?

21 दिसंबर 2019

caa protest
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसा: 'जो रुका, उसे पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया', प्रत्यक्षदर्शी ने जो बताया, उसे सुनकर रो पड़ेंगे आप

21 दिसंबर 2019

बवाल के बाद सड़क पर सन्नाटा
Agra

हिंसक प्रदर्शन के बाद फिरोजाबाद में तनाव भरी शांति, एडीजी ने फोर्स के साथ किया पैदल मार्च

21 दिसंबर 2019

अचानक आए हजारों उपद्रवी, तहस-नहस कर डाली पुलिस चौकी
अचानक आए हजारों उपद्रवी, तहस-नहस कर डाली पुलिस चौकी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रवियाें ने पुलिस चौकी की फूंकी, पेट्रोल बम से किया हमला
उपद्रवियाें ने पुलिस चौकी की फूंकी, पेट्रोल बम से किया हमला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अचानक आए हजारों उपद्रवी, तहस-नहस कर डाली पुलिस चौकी
अचानक आए हजारों उपद्रवी, तहस-नहस कर डाली पुलिस चौकी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रवियाें ने पुलिस चौकी की फूंकी
उपद्रवियाें ने पुलिस चौकी की फूंकी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रवियों ने फूंकी पुलिस चौकी, गाड़ियों में लगाई आग
उपद्रवियों ने फूंकी पुलिस चौकी, गाड़ियों में लगाई आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुजफ्फरपुर के स्थानीय लोगों ने किया सीएए का स्वागत, पटाखे फोड़ जताया समर्थन

देशभर में हो रहे सीएए के विरोध में प्रदर्शनों के बीच सीएए का समर्थन करने के लिए मुजफ्फरपुर के स्थानीय लोगों ने पटाखे फोड़े।

21 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 3:09

22 दिसंबर को क्या कहती है आपकी राशि, रविवार का दिन होगा आपके लिए कितना फलदायी

21 दिसंबर 2019

भाजपा 3:09

CAA पर जनता को जागरूक करेगी भाजपा, देशभर में चलाएगी अभियान

21 दिसंबर 2019

खास प्रोग्राम 9:05

निधि चौधरी | मां ने कहा कलेक्टर बनो तो बैंक मैनेजर की नौकरी छोड़ बन गईं आईएएस अधिकारी

21 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून 1:19

नागरिकता कानून : पुलिसवालों को गुलाब देकर जामा मस्जिद क्षेत्र में लोग दे रहे हैं शांति के संदेश

21 दिसंबर 2019

