अचानक आए हजारों उपद्रवी तहस-नहस कर डाली चौकी, पुलिस पर पेट्रोल बम से हमला, एडीजी ने संभाला मोर्चा

{"_id":"5dfe4bfa8ebc3e87dd3c85dd","slug":"caa-protest-suddenly-thousands-of-miscreants-burned-police-outpost","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0906\u090f \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0940\u00a0\u0924\u0939\u0938-\u0928\u0939\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u090f\u0921\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अचानक आए हजारों उपद्रवी, तहस-नहस कर डाली पुलिस चौकी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfe4bfa8ebc3e87dd3c85dd","slug":"caa-protest-suddenly-thousands-of-miscreants-burned-police-outpost","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0906\u090f \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0940\u00a0\u0924\u0939\u0938-\u0928\u0939\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u090f\u0921\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उपद्रवियाें ने पुलिस चौकी की फूंकी, पेट्रोल बम से किया हमला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfe4bfa8ebc3e87dd3c85dd","slug":"caa-protest-suddenly-thousands-of-miscreants-burned-police-outpost","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0906\u090f \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0940\u00a0\u0924\u0939\u0938-\u0928\u0939\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u090f\u0921\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अचानक आए हजारों उपद्रवी, तहस-नहस कर डाली पुलिस चौकी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfe4bfa8ebc3e87dd3c85dd","slug":"caa-protest-suddenly-thousands-of-miscreants-burned-police-outpost","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0906\u090f \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0940\u00a0\u0924\u0939\u0938-\u0928\u0939\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u090f\u0921\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उपद्रवियाें ने पुलिस चौकी की फूंकी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfe4bfa8ebc3e87dd3c85dd","slug":"caa-protest-suddenly-thousands-of-miscreants-burned-police-outpost","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0906\u090f \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0940\u00a0\u0924\u0939\u0938-\u0928\u0939\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u090f\u0921\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उपद्रवियों ने फूंकी पुलिस चौकी, गाड़ियों में लगाई आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला