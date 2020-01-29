शहर चुनें

सीएएः यूपी के छोटे-छोटे शहरों में कौन सुलगा रहा विरोध की चिंगारी, महिलाएं अचानक आ जाती हैं सड़कों पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 02:59 AM IST
उरई में सीएए और एनआरसी का विरोध प्रदर्शन करती महिलाएं।
उरई में सीएए और एनआरसी का विरोध प्रदर्शन करती महिलाएं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुछ माह पहले भड़के सीएए के हिंसक बावल को भले ही पुलिस और प्रशासन ने कड़ी कार्रवाई कर दबा दिया हो लेकिन यूपी के कई छोटे जिले ऐसे भी हैं जहां अचानक मुस्लिम महिलाएं हाथों में तिरंगा लेकर प्रदर्शन करने पहुंच रही हैं। उनके साथ बच्चे भी होते हैं। पुलिस के लिए यह सिरदर्द बन गया है। कानपुर के चमनगंज में कई दिनों से महिलाओं का धरना जारी है।
 
उरई में सीएए और एनआरसी का विरोध प्रदर्शन करती महिलाएं।
उरई में सीएए और एनआरसी का विरोध प्रदर्शन करती महिलाएं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उरई में सीएए और एनआरसी का विरोध प्रदर्शन करती महिलाएं।
उरई में सीएए और एनआरसी का विरोध प्रदर्शन करती महिलाएं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर सैकड़ों की संख्या में महिलाओं ने हाथों में तिरंगा ले लगाए हमें चाहिए आजादी के नारे
गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर सैकड़ों की संख्या में महिलाओं ने हाथों में तिरंगा ले लगाए हमें चाहिए आजादी के नारे - फोटो : amar ujala
सीएए के विरोध में धरने पर बैठीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं
सीएए के विरोध में धरने पर बैठीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इटावा में सीएए के विरोध में धरने पर बैठीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं
इटावा में सीएए के विरोध में धरने पर बैठीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली की तर्ज पर कानपुर में भी हुआ सीएए का विरोध
दिल्ली की तर्ज पर कानपुर में भी हुआ सीएए का विरोध - फोटो : अमर उजाला
