कानपुर हिंसा: 25 उपद्रवी बाहरी, बंगाल-कश्मीर-बांग्लादेश के होने की आशंका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 26 Dec 2019 03:56 PM IST
कानपुर में हिंसा की तस्वीरें
कानपुर में हिंसा की तस्वीरें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में बाबूपुरवा व यतीमखाना में हुई हिंसा में शामिल उपद्रवियों की पहचान पुलिस ने शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस की शुरुआती जांच में पता चला है कि दोनों जगहों पर हुए बवाल में 25 ऐसे उपद्रवी तस्वीरों व वीडियो में सामने आए हैं, जो शहर के नहीं हैं। स्थानीय लोगों ने उन्हें पहचानने से इनकार कर दिया है।

आशंका है कि यही वे बाहरी लोग हैं, जिन्होंने हिंसा का बीज बोया। पुलिस को शक है कि ये लोग पश्चिम बंगाल, कश्मीर या बांग्लादेश के हो सकते हैं। बाबूपुरवा हिंसा में गोली लगने से तीन प्रदर्शनकारियों की मौत हो गई थी। यतीमखाना में हुई हिंसा में एक सिपाही को गोली लगी थी व दर्जनों लोग घायल हुए थे।
