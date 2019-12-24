शहर चुनें

CAA protest in kanpur, possibility of Bangladeshis joining the crowd of miscreants

कानपुर हिंसा: उपद्रवियों की भीड़ में बांग्लादेशियों के शामिल होने की आशंका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 24 Dec 2019 04:35 PM IST
कानपुर में हिंसा
कानपुर में हिंसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानुपर में हुई हिंसा में बांग्लादेशियों के भी शामिल होने की आशंका है। खुफिया एजेंसियां इस संबंध में इनपुट जुटा रही हैं। कुछ लोगों को चिह्नित भी किया गया है। पूरे साक्ष्य जुटाने के बाद ही पुलिस कार्रवाई करेगी। सरकार से लेकर पुलिस अधिकारी भी शुरू से ही हिंसा के पीछे बाहरी लोगों के शामिल होने की आशंका जता रहे हैं।
caa protest caa protest in kanpur bangladeshis in kanur protest
कानपुर में हिंसा
कानपुर में हिंसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
