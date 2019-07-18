शहर चुनें

हर्षिता की मौत का मामला: साक्ष्य मिटाने व आरोपियों का साथ देने के आरोप में सीओ कर्नलगंज से छिनी जांच

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 18 Jul 2019 02:29 PM IST
सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत
सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत
कानपुर में हर्षिता अग्रवाल (27) की मौत के मामले में उनके पिता पदम अग्रवाल ने जांच अधिकारी सीओ कर्नलगंज पर साक्ष्य मिटाने और आरोपियों का साथ देने का आरोप लगाया। जिसके बाद एसएसपी अनंत देव ने बुधवार को जांच सीओ स्वरूपनगर को ट्रांसफर कर दी है। एसएसपी ने डीएम के निर्देश पर कार्रवाई की है। 
सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत
सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत
सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत
सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत
सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत का मामला, सास गई जेल
सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत का मामला, सास गई जेल
हर्षिता की मौत में साजिश की आशंका, सुबूत मिटाती दिखी सास
हर्षिता की मौत में साजिश की आशंका, सुबूत मिटाती दिखी सास
सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत
सातवीं मंजिल से गिरकर कारोबारी की पत्नी की मौत
