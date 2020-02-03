शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Brother-in-law's love affair flourished, failed to marry

जीजा को हुआ साली से प्यार, समझ चुके थे मुकम्मल न होगी मोहब्बत, मजबूरन किया ये काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बांदा, Updated Mon, 03 Feb 2020 03:55 PM IST
पहाड़ में मिला था प्रेमी प्रेमिका की लाश
1 of 5
पहाड़ में मिला था प्रेमी प्रेमिका की लाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रेमिका की शादी तय होने से आहत प्रेमी ने एक होता न देख आत्मघाती कदम उठा लिया। शनिवार की शाम प्रेमिका के गांव पहुंचा और रात में दोनों घर से गायब हो गए। रविवार की सुबह गांव के पहाड़ पर दोनों के शव मिले। शव के पास ही जहर की पुड़िया और प्लास्टिक की बोतल मिली है। पुलिस का कहना है कि बोतल में जहर घोलकर दोनों ने पीया, जिससे मौत हुई।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
up news news in up hindi news news in hindi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पत्नी अंजलि के साथ गूंगा पहलवान
Chandigarh

लव स्टोरीः न दुल्हन बोल-सुन सकती और न ही दूल्हा, फिर भी हुआ प्यार और ले लिए 7 फेरे

3 फरवरी 2020

डिफेंस एक्सपो
Lucknow

डिफेंस एक्सपो: इजराइली एयर डिफेंस सिस्टम पर रहेगी अधिकारियों की नजर

3 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
हुक्का बार में युवक और युवतियां(सांकेतिक तस्वीर)।
Varanasi

बनारस में इस तरह से किशोर और किशोरी जहर के हो रही आदी, पुलिस-प्रशासन मौन

3 फरवरी 2020

कमलेश तिवारी, रणजीत बच्चन।
Lucknow

हिंदू महासभा अध्यक्ष व कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में मिली ये समानता, पूर्वांचल व बिहार कनेक्शन पर भी जांच

3 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

अरे यार हम आज सुबह चाइना से आय हन..- राजू श्रीवास्तव

3 फरवरी 2020

Boarding School Student Gangrape case in dehradun 10 Big Facts
Dehradun

बोर्डिंग स्कूल गैंगरेप: ऐसे खुला था छात्रों और स्कूल प्रबंधन की घिनौनी करतूत का सच, केस से जुड़ी 10 बड़ी बातें...

3 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

gangnahar
Meerut

गंगनहर में टकटकी लगाए रहे परिजन, डूबे बच्चों का नहीं लगा कोई सुराग, युवतियों से दोस्ती बनी रहस्य

3 फरवरी 2020

डिफेंस एक्सपो
Lucknow

सुखोई ने दी जब ‘गुरुत्वाकर्षण’ को चुनौती, दंग रह गए दर्शक, तस्वीरें

3 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
Delhi NCR

इन 10 सीटों पर टिकी है पूरी दिल्ली की निगाहें, दिलचस्प टक्कर का सभी को इंतजार

3 फरवरी 2020

निशांत फाइल फोटो
Meerut

गंगनहर हादसा: अगले सप्ताह होनी थी बहन की शादी, चंद सेकेंड में मातम में बदली परिवार की खुशियां

3 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
डिफेंस एक्सपो
Lucknow

डिफेंस एक्सपोः गोमती नदी के किनारे आतंकवादियों ने डाला डेरा, मार्कोस ने लगाया ठिकाने

3 फरवरी 2020

मां को संभालती शहीद कौशल किशोर की बेटी
Agra

पुलवामा हमले में शहीद के परिवार को नहीं मिली सरकारी मदद, बनावाएंगे स्मारक

3 फरवरी 2020

नगरोटा मुठभेड़
Jammu

जम्मू-नगरोटा आतंकी हमलाः तो क्या सुरंग के जरिए आए थे आतंकवादी? 30 से ज्यादा लोग रडार पर

3 फरवरी 2020

शिव मंदिर
Chandigarh

अनोखा मंदिरः कुएं की खुदाई करते समय यहां खुद प्रकट हुआ था शिवलिंग, देखिए तस्वीरें

3 फरवरी 2020

गंगनहर हादसा
Meerut

गंगनहर पटरी पर खड़ी कार बन गई काल, बेटे निशांत के साथ डूब गए परिवार के अरमान

3 फरवरी 2020

गोरखपुर में तीन फरवरी की ताजा खबरें।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: दवा बैंक को स्कूल ने भेजी दवाएं, मेडिकल कॉलेज रोड पर आग, देखें रियल टाइम अपडेट

3 फरवरी 2020

जम्मू में घना कोहरा
Jammu

हैरत भरा है फरवरी में जम्मू में घना कोहरा, यातायात से लेकर विमान सेवाओं पर असर

3 फरवरी 2020

गोरखपुर लिटरेरी फेस्ट में साहित्यकार ममता कालिया।
Gorakhpur

Exclusive: 'खटकती है रेखा के सिंदूर की ‘रेखा’, अमिताभ संग प्रेम प्रसंग पर जल्द लिखूंगी कहानी'

3 फरवरी 2020

शिवम (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

जन्मदिन पर युवा इंजीनियर ने की आत्महत्या, फेसबुक पर लिखा, इस साल उदास महसूस कर रहा हूं...

3 फरवरी 2020

वृंदावन के लिए यमुना बचाओ की अलख जगाने को निकले साधु-संत
Agra

ब्रज में बहे यमुना की 'कल कल' धार...'यमुना बचाओ' की अलख जगाने निकले साधु-संत

3 फरवरी 2020

ग्रेनेड हमले के बाद बढ़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था
Jammu

सीआरपीएफ दस्ते पर ग्रेनेड हमले के बाद श्रीनगर में बढ़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था, देखें हाल-ए-कश्मीर

3 फरवरी 2020

katha vachika priya darshini
Prayagraj

भक्ति की राह पर युवतियां, तेजी से बढ़ रहा कथा व्यास बनने का क्रेज

3 फरवरी 2020

पहाड़ में मिला था प्रेमी प्रेमिका की लाश
पहाड़ में मिला था प्रेमी प्रेमिका की लाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रेमी जोड़े का शव मिलने के बाद लगी भीड़
प्रेमी जोड़े का शव मिलने के बाद लगी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शव के पास रोते बिलखते परिजन
शव के पास रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद पूछताछ करते अधिकारी
घटना के बाद पूछताछ करते अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020: योगी का सीएम केजरीवाल पर तंज, कहा- शाहीन बाग में बिरयानी खिला रहे हैं केजरीवाल

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव सिर पर हैं। ऐसे में यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा है कि कांग्रेस कश्मीर में बिरयानी खिलाती थी और दिल्ली के सीएम केजरीवाल अरविंद केजरीवाल शाहीन बाग में खिला रहे हैं।

3 फरवरी 2020

concept pic 3:11

पुराने वाहनों को ठिकाने लगाएगी सरकार, कबाड़ नीति से सस्ते होंगे वाहन!

3 फरवरी 2020

बजट सत्र 1:50

संसद पहुंची जामिया गोलीकांड की गूंज, विपक्ष ने लगाए लोकसभा में 'गोली मारना बंद करो' के नारे

3 फरवरी 2020

संजय राउत 1:59

शाहीन बाग फायरिंग: केंद्र सरकार पर बरसे संजय राउत, कहा- सरकार चाहती है इस तरह का माहौल बनें

3 फरवरी 2020

जामिया फायरिंग 1:07

जामिया फायरिंग पर कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी का बयान, कहा- सत्ता पक्ष ने रची है साजिश

3 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited