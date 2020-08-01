ब्रजेश कांड पर उठते सवालों पर पुलिस ने दी सफाई, किया दावा- सुबोध रस्सी से बांधकर घसीटते हुए कुएं तक...

{"_id":"5f25ab758ebc3e60455bc79a","slug":"brijesh-pal-murder-case-police-gave-clarification-on-questions-raised","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908, \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e- \u0938\u0941\u092c\u094b\u0927 \u0930\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0938\u0940\u091f\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u0924\u0915...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ब्रजेश पाल हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f25ab758ebc3e60455bc79a","slug":"brijesh-pal-murder-case-police-gave-clarification-on-questions-raised","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908, \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e- \u0938\u0941\u092c\u094b\u0927 \u0930\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0938\u0940\u091f\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u0924\u0915...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ब्रजेश पाल हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f25ab758ebc3e60455bc79a","slug":"brijesh-pal-murder-case-police-gave-clarification-on-questions-raised","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908, \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e- \u0938\u0941\u092c\u094b\u0927 \u0930\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0938\u0940\u091f\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u0924\u0915...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ब्रजेश पाल हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f25ab758ebc3e60455bc79a","slug":"brijesh-pal-murder-case-police-gave-clarification-on-questions-raised","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908, \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e- \u0938\u0941\u092c\u094b\u0927 \u0930\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0938\u0940\u091f\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u0924\u0915...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f25ab758ebc3e60455bc79a","slug":"brijesh-pal-murder-case-police-gave-clarification-on-questions-raised","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908, \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e- \u0938\u0941\u092c\u094b\u0927 \u0930\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0938\u0940\u091f\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u0924\u0915...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ब्रजेश पाल हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला