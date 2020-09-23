शहर चुनें
PHOTOS: मंदिर में प्रेमी से शादी कर बैंड बाजे संग कोतवाली पहुंची दुल्हन, छह माह पहले फेसबुक से हुई थी दोस्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रुखाबाद, Updated Wed, 23 Sep 2020 07:33 PM IST
प्रेमी युगल ने मंदिर में की शादी
प्रेमी युगल ने मंदिर में की शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रुखाबाद जिले के कायमगंज में फेसबुक के जरिये पनपा प्रेम आखिरकार विवाह के बंधन बंधकर मुकाम पा गया। छह माह पहले फेसबुक के माध्यम से एक युवक की दोस्ती दिल्ली की एक युवती से हो गई जो बाद में प्रेम में बदल गई।
प्रेमी युगल ने मंदिर में की शादी
प्रेमी युगल ने मंदिर में की शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
