चित्रकूट में लगने वाला है फिल्मों का मेला, आएंगी बड़ी हस्थियां, सीएम कमलनाथ करेंगे शुभारम्भ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 07:51 PM IST
Rajpal Yadav
1 of 5
Rajpal Yadav - फोटो : file photo
चित्रकूट में खजुराहो इण्टरनेशनल फिल्म फेस्टिवल का शुभारम्भ मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ करेंगे। फेस्टिवल में बुन्देलखण्ड में बनी लगभग एक सैकड़ा फिल्मों का प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। बॉलीवुड की हस्तियों का जमावड़ा रहेगा और स्थानीय प्रतिभाओं को मंच प्रदान किया जाएगा। कार्यक्रम की तैयारियां युद्धस्तर पर शुरू हैं।
chitrakoot news up news bollywood bollywood news kamal nath rajpal yadav film news
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav - फोटो : file photo
रणधीर कपूर
रणधीर कपूर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कॉमेडी कैप्सूल, जॉनी लीवर
कॉमेडी कैप्सूल, जॉनी लीवर - फोटो : SELF
राजू श्रीवास्तव
राजू श्रीवास्तव
कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
