{"_id":"5aab7c824f1c1ba6768b5d97","slug":"bollywood-celebrity-piyush-mishra-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0928\u0947\u0917\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940-'Bollywood \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938', \u0936\u094b\u0927 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेनेगल की जुबानी-'Bollywood का इतिहास', शोध और कला के बीच समझाया फिल्मों का रिश्ता
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Fri, 16 Mar 2018 01:47 PM IST
फिल्में शोध और कला के बीच का रिश्ता है। फिल्ममेकिंग कोई भी नई खोज या अविष्कार के बिना सफल हो ही नहीं सकती है। यह कहना है मशहूर फिल्मकार श्याम बेनेगल का। आईआईटी कानपुर में गुरुवार देर शाम चार दिवसीय टेक्निकल फेस्टिवल टेककृति-18 का शुभारंभ हो गया। बतौर मुख्य अतिथि मशहूर फिल्मकार पद्मश्री श्याम बेनेगल ने टेककृति में शामिल होने आए देशभर के छात्रों से सीधे संवाद किया। हिंदी सिनेमा का गौरवशाली इतिहास बताया।
