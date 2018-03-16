शहर चुनें

बेनेगल की जुबानी-'Bollywood का इतिहास', शोध और कला के बीच समझाया फिल्मों का रिश्ता

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Fri, 16 Mar 2018 01:47 PM IST
श्याम बेनेगल
फिल्में शोध और कला के बीच का रिश्ता है। फिल्ममेकिंग कोई भी नई खोज या अविष्कार के बिना सफल हो ही नहीं सकती है। यह कहना है मशहूर फिल्मकार श्याम बेनेगल का। आईआईटी कानपुर में गुरुवार देर शाम चार दिवसीय टेक्निकल फेस्टिवल टेककृति-18 का शुभारंभ हो गया। बतौर मुख्य अतिथि मशहूर फिल्मकार पद्मश्री श्याम बेनेगल ने टेककृति में शामिल होने आए देशभर के छात्रों से सीधे संवाद किया। हिंदी सिनेमा का गौरवशाली इतिहास बताया।


 
naseeruddin shah shabana azmi smita patil piyush mishra bollywood

श्याम बेनेगल
श्याम बेनेगल
आईआईटी में मौजूद महिलाएं
आईआईटी कानपुर में कार्यक्रम के दौरान बॉलीवुड जगत की हस्तियां
आईआईटी कानपुर में कार्यक्रम के दौरान छात्र
पीयूष मिश्रा, अनुराग ठाकुर

