'नीरव मोदी कांड' के बाद एक्शन में बैंक

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 02:45 PM IST
कानपुर। पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के कानपुर सर्किल से 50 से ज्यादा अफसर और कर्मचारियों को उनकी शाखाओं से हटा दिया गया है। अफसरों को दूसरे शहरों में और कर्मचारियों को दूसरी शाखाओं में ट्रांसफर किया गया है। ये ट्रांसफर पीएनबी मुख्यालय के आदेश पर हुए हैं। 


 
