Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Kanpur › Babuli kol gang member Sohan revealed truth

डाकू सोहन ने किया खुलासा, बोला- मैंने चार साथियों संग मारी बबुली और लवलेश को गोली

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 05:49 PM IST
बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल की मौत
1 of 6
बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट पुलिस टीम द्वारा पकड़े गए एक लाख के इनामी डाकू सोहन कोल ने यह कहकर हडकंप मचा दिया कि उसने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर सरगना बबुली और लवलेश को गोलियों से भून दिया है। इसके बाद वह भाग गए थे। डाकू के इस दावे के बाद मप्र पुलिस अधिकारियों की बोलती बंद हो रही है।

 
dacoit babuli kol dacoit babuli babuli kol babuli gabbar kanpur chitrakoot chitrakut
बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल की मौत
बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डकैत बबुली कोल
डकैत बबुली कोल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बबुली कोल और लवलेश को मारने वाली टीम
बबुली कोल और लवलेश को मारने वाली टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी एमपी में आतंक का दूसरा नाम डाकू बबुली कोल (फाइल फोटो)
यूपी एमपी में आतंक का दूसरा नाम डाकू बबुली कोल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डकैत बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल की मौत
डकैत बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डाकू सोहन कोल
डाकू सोहन कोल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
