बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aba3cc44f1c1b91778b7bf1","slug":"atm-cash-van-filled-with-millions-of-rupees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u0940 ATM \u0915\u0948\u0936 \u0935\u0948\u0928!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
PHOTOS: इस नहर में गड़ी है लाखों रुपयों से भरी ATM कैश वैन!
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 06:15 PM IST
यूपी के इटावा जिले में चौबिया इलाके की ये नहर आज चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई है। दरअसल इस नहर में 98 लाख रुपयों से भरी कैश वैन गड़ी होने की सूचना खुद उस ड्राइवर ने दी है जो अहमदाबाद से इस कैशवैन को चुराकर यहां लाया था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aba3cc44f1c1b91778b7bf1","slug":"atm-cash-van-filled-with-millions-of-rupees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u0940 ATM \u0915\u0948\u0936 \u0935\u0948\u0928!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aba3cc44f1c1b91778b7bf1","slug":"atm-cash-van-filled-with-millions-of-rupees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u0940 ATM \u0915\u0948\u0936 \u0935\u0948\u0928!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aba3cc44f1c1b91778b7bf1","slug":"atm-cash-van-filled-with-millions-of-rupees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u0940 ATM \u0915\u0948\u0936 \u0935\u0948\u0928!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aba3cc44f1c1b91778b7bf1","slug":"atm-cash-van-filled-with-millions-of-rupees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u0940 ATM \u0915\u0948\u0936 \u0935\u0948\u0928!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.