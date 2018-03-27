शहर चुनें

PHOTOS: इस नहर में गड़ी है लाखों रुपयों से भरी ATM कैश वैन!

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 06:15 PM IST
नहर में खुदाई कराती गुजरात पुलिस
1 of 4
यूपी के इटावा जिले में चौबिया इलाके की ये नहर आज चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई है। दरअसल इस नहर में 98 लाख रुपयों से भरी कैश वैन गड़ी होने की सूचना खुद उस ड्राइवर ने दी है जो अहमदाबाद से इस कैशवैन को चुराकर यहां लाया था। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
millions of rupees rupees atm cash van atm hdfc

नहर में खुदाई कराती गुजरात पुलिस
नहर में खुदाई कराती पुलिस
नहर में खुदाई कराती पुलिस
गुजरात पुलिस की गाड़ी

