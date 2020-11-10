शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Another revelation in the Bikru scandal, Vikas's brother's rifle was released due to the negligence of Lucknow Police

बिकरू कांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, लखनऊ पुलिस की लापरवाही से रिलीज हुई थी विकास के भाई की राइफल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 10 Nov 2020 02:04 PM IST
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू कांड के मुख्य आरोपी रहे विकास दुबे पर नरमी कानपुर ही नहीं लखनऊ पुलिस ने भी बरती। लखनऊ की कृष्णा नगर पुलिस की लापरवाही से विकास के भाई दीपक दुबे को सेमी आटोमेटिक राइफल कोर्ट से रिलीज हो गई थी। पुलिस ने न तो अपना पक्ष रखा और न ही केस से संबंधित साक्ष्य उपलब्ध कराए।
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
