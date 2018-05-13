बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af7e9694f1c1be1408b4d5e","slug":"angry-congress-workers-unhappy-with-performance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0932\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0'\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947' \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947-\u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन में 'चुनाव हारने' की शिकायत करते-करते राे पड़े कांग्रेसी
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 13 May 2018 01:02 PM IST
कानपुर महानगर कांग्रेस पार्टी का शनिवार को हुआ कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन ‘भड़ास निकालो सम्मेलन’ बनकर रह गया। नगर निगम चुनाव में टिकट वितरण में मनमानी और चुनाव में असहयोग का आरोप लगाकर कांग्रेसियों ने शहर के बड़े नेताओं पर जमकर आग उगली।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5af7e9694f1c1be1408b4d5e","slug":"angry-congress-workers-unhappy-with-performance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0932\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0'\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947' \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947-\u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af7e9694f1c1be1408b4d5e","slug":"angry-congress-workers-unhappy-with-performance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0932\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0'\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947' \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947-\u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af7e9694f1c1be1408b4d5e","slug":"angry-congress-workers-unhappy-with-performance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0932\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0'\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947' \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947-\u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af7e9694f1c1be1408b4d5e","slug":"angry-congress-workers-unhappy-with-performance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0932\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0'\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947' \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947-\u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af7e9694f1c1be1408b4d5e","slug":"angry-congress-workers-unhappy-with-performance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0932\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0'\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947' \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947-\u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.