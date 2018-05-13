शहर चुनें

कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन में 'चुनाव हारने' की शिकायत करते-करते राे पड़े कांग्रेसी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 13 May 2018 01:02 PM IST
कांग्रेसियाें ने की शिकायत
कानपुर महानगर कांग्रेस पार्टी का शनिवार को हुआ कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन ‘भड़ास निकालो सम्मेलन’ बनकर रह गया। नगर निगम चुनाव में टिकट वितरण में मनमानी और चुनाव में असहयोग का आरोप लगाकर कांग्रेसियों ने शहर के बड़े नेताओं पर जमकर आग उगली।

 
कांग्रेसियाें ने की शिकायत
सम्मेलन में साेते हुए
माेबाइल पर गेम खेलता कांग्रेसी
सम्मेलन में लिया फिल्म देखने का मजा
मंच पर हुई कानाफूसी

