अमर उजाला: भविष्य ज्योति कार्यक्रम में मेधावियों का सम्मान डीएम बोले सोशल मीडिया का प्रयोग करें कम

{"_id":"5d14d7ff8ebc3e3c8f7a5196","slug":"amar-ujala-bhavishya-jyoti-samman-in-chitrakoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e: \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चित्रकूट में अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान से सम्मानित किए गए मेधावी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला भविष्य-ज्योति सम्मान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला भविष्य-ज्योति सम्मान चित्रकूट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला भविष्य-ज्योति सम्मान चित्रकूट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला भविष्य-ज्योति सम्मान चित्रकूट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला