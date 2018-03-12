बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aa6b11f4f1c1bbb758b512f","slug":"allegations-made-by-samajwadi-party-leaders-on-naresh-agrwal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902! \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आखिर ऐसा क्यों! नरेश के भाजपा मेंं शामिल होने पर सपाइयों ने बाटी मिठाई
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 11:14 AM IST
नरेश अग्रवाल के भाजपा में शामिल होने की खबर आने के बाद समाजवादी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने भी खुशी मनाई।
