Akhilesh Yadav's meeting, youth chants Jai Shri Ram's slogan, SP leaders beat him

अखिलेश की सभा में युवक ने लगाया जय श्रीराम का नारा, सपा नेताओं ने जमकर पीटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Sat, 15 Feb 2020 06:45 PM IST
सपा के महिला सम्मेलन में अखिलेश यादव
सपा के महिला सम्मेलन में अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज स्थित सपा पार्टी कार्यालय में महिला सम्मेलन के दौरान जिस वक्त अखिलेश मंच पर भाषण दे रहे थे तभी एक युवक ने रोजगार पर सवाल पूछ लिया। अखिलेश ने उसे आगे आने को कहा। युवक जैसे ही मंच की बेरीकेडिंग के पास पहुंचा उसने जयश्रीराम बोल दिया।

 
सपा के महिला सम्मेलन में अखिलेश यादव
सपा के महिला सम्मेलन में अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सभा को संबोधित करते अखिलेश यादव
सभा को संबोधित करते अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवक जिसे अखिलेश ने बुलाया
युवक जिसे अखिलेश ने बुलाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा नेताओं ने युवक को पीटा तो पुलिस ने किया बीच बचाव
सपा नेताओं ने युवक को पीटा तो पुलिस ने किया बीच बचाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस युवक को बचाकर ले गई
पुलिस युवक को बचाकर ले गई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
