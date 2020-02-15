अखिलेश की सभा में युवक ने लगाया जय श्रीराम का नारा, सपा नेताओं ने जमकर पीटा

{"_id":"5e47ecd08ebc3ee5cc5b1600","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-s-meeting-youth-chants-jai-shri-ram-s-slogan-sp-leaders-beat-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092d\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u092f \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सपा के महिला सम्मेलन में अखिलेश यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सभा को संबोधित करते अखिलेश यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवक जिसे अखिलेश ने बुलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा नेताओं ने युवक को पीटा तो पुलिस ने किया बीच बचाव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस युवक को बचाकर ले गई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला