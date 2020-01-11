शहर चुनें

Akhilesh Yadav blamed BJP government for Kannauj bus accident

अखिलेश यादव ने भाजपा को बताया कन्नौज हादसे का जिम्मेदार, कहा-फायर स्टेशन बंद न होता तो...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 11 Jan 2020 03:17 PM IST
कन्नौज हादसा
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने भाजपा को कन्नौज बस हादसे का जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। अखिलेश ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल पर ट्वीट कर लिखा कि- कन्नौज के अग्निकांड में मारे गये लोगों के प्रति श्रद्धांजलि व परिजनों के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना। लोगों की जान बच भी सकती थी, अगर भाजपा सरकार संकीर्ण राजनीतिक सोच की वजह से सपा काल में बने फायर स्टेशन को बंद नहीं करवाती, जो घटना स्थल से केवल 10 मिनट की दूरी पर बना था। दुखद!
 
up news fire in bus kannauj road accident
कन्नौज हादसा
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
