हवा हुई हानिकारक, अक्तूबर-फरवरी तक इन राज्यों के लोग बचाएं अपने फेफड़े, शोध में खुलासा
हिमांशु मिश्रा, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 22 Sep 2018 02:22 PM IST
अक्तूबर से फरवरी तक की हवा सांस लेने लायक भी नहीं होती है। इन पांच महीनों की हवा में प्रदूषण के सबसे छोटे कण यानी पीएम 2.5 की मात्रा काफी अधिक होती है। ये कण सीधे इंसान की सांस की नलियों से होते हुए फेफड़े और रक्त प्लाज्मा तक पहुंचते हैं और उस पर बुरा प्रभाव डालते हैं। आईआईटी कानपुर के वैज्ञानिकों द्वारा हाल में किए गए शोध में यह बात सामने आई है।
