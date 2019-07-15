शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Kanpur   After the strong typhoon tree fall down on the bus two people dead 13 injured

यूपी: तेज आंधी के बाद चलती बस पर पेड़ गिरने से मच गया हड़कंप, चालक समेत दो की मौत 13 घायल

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Mon, 15 Jul 2019 09:08 PM IST
तेज आंधी के बाद चलती बस पर गिरा पेंड़
1 of 6
तेज आंधी के बाद चलती बस पर गिरा पेंड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव सोमवार की शाम तेज आंधी के दौरान उन्नाव-संडीला मार्ग पर निजामपुर गांव के पास चलती बस पर यूकेलिप्टस का पेड़ गिर गया। इस हादसे में बस चालक और आगे की सीट पर बैठे एक यात्री मौत हो गई। मृतक युवक की पहचान नहीं हो सकी। हादसे में 13 यात्री घायल हुए हैं।

 
तेज आंधी के बाद चलती बस पर गिरा पेंड़
तेज आंधी के बाद चलती बस पर गिरा पेंड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पेड़ गिरने के बाद मौके पर हड़कंप मच गया
पेड़ गिरने के बाद मौके पर हड़कंप मच गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस पर पेड़ गिरने से दो लोगों की मौत हो गई
बस पर पेड़ गिरने से दो लोगों की मौत हो गई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पेड़ गिरने से यातायात बाधित रहा
पेड़ गिरने से यातायात बाधित रहा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क पर गिरा हुआ पेड़
सड़क पर गिरा हुआ पेड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पेड़ को काटता युवक
पेड़ को काटता युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
