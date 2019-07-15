यूपी: तेज आंधी के बाद चलती बस पर पेड़ गिरने से मच गया हड़कंप, चालक समेत दो की मौत 13 घायल

{"_id":"5d2c9dd78ebc3e6d0f40d24b","slug":"after-the-strong-typhoon-tree-fall-down-on-the-bus-two-people-dead-13-injured","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u00a0\u091a\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a, \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 13 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तेज आंधी के बाद चलती बस पर गिरा पेंड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पेड़ गिरने के बाद मौके पर हड़कंप मच गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस पर पेड़ गिरने से दो लोगों की मौत हो गई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पेड़ गिरने से यातायात बाधित रहा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क पर गिरा हुआ पेड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पेड़ को काटता युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला