जानिए आखिर क्यों "BJP MLA CASE" में SIT की रिपोर्ट से स्वास्थ्य विभाग में खलबली ?

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 08:27 PM IST
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
उन्नाव जिले की बांगरमऊ विधानसभा सीट से बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर, उनके भाई अतुल सेंगर व अन्य लोगों पर लगे आरोपों के मामले की जांच शुरू होते ही स्वास्थ्य महकमें में हलचल बढ़ गई है। एसआईटी (विशेष जांच टीम) की रिपोर्ट पर तीन डाक्टरों के निलंबित कर दिया गया है।

 
