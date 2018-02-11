अपना शहर चुनें

दर्दनाक हादसाः पिकअप और बाइक की टक्कर के बाद ट्रक ने चार को रौंदा, दो दर्जन से अधिक घायल

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 02:37 PM IST
After pickup and bike collision, truck crashes four, injures over two dozen
यूपी के उन्नाव जिलें करीब 1 बजे के आसपास तेज रफ्तार पिकअप और बाइक में टक्कर हो गई। पिकअप अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। पीछे से आ रहे ट्रक ने पिकअप ने में टक्कर मार दी। इस दर्दनाक हादसे में बाइक सवार दो लोगों समेत चार की मौत हो गई।


 
pickup and bike collision road accident accident injured four died

