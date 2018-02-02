बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'कानपुर की हीराबाई' वहीदा रहमान का आज है जन्मदिन, जानिए इनके बारे में कुछ खास बातें
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 12:43 PM IST
प्यार की अनोखी दास्तान, हिंदी सिनेमा की हिट फिल्म ‘तीसरी कसम’ 1966 में रिलीज हुई। फिल्म को उस दौरान बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सफलता नहीं मिली लेकिन बाद में इसकी कहानी का जादू दर्शकों के दिलों पर छा गया। फिल्म का निर्माण गीतकार शैलेंद्र ने किया था। फिल्म में अभिनेत्री हीराबाई कानपुर की निवासी दिखाई गई हैं। जो कहीं न कहीं थियेटर आर्टिस्ट गुलाब बाई के जीवन से प्रेरित कहानी बताई गई थी।
