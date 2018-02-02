बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a74a9334f1c1b83268b8037","slug":"bjp-strategy-for-2019-lok-sabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2019 \u0932\u093e\u0947\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0932\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u094b\u0930\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
2019 लाेकसभा चुनाव जीतने के लिए दलितों पर डोरे डालने की तैयारी में है भाजपा
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 11:48 PM IST
भाजपा कानपुर-बुंदेलखंड प्रांत के 20 लाख दलितों पर डोरे डालने की मुहिम शुरू करेगी। एक महीना पहले लखनऊ में बनी इस योजना को अमलीजामा पहनाने का काम अगले हफ्ते प्रांत के किसी एक जिले से शुरू होगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a74a9334f1c1b83268b8037","slug":"bjp-strategy-for-2019-lok-sabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2019 \u0932\u093e\u0947\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0932\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u094b\u0930\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a74a9334f1c1b83268b8037","slug":"bjp-strategy-for-2019-lok-sabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2019 \u0932\u093e\u0947\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0932\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u094b\u0930\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a74a9334f1c1b83268b8037","slug":"bjp-strategy-for-2019-lok-sabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2019 \u0932\u093e\u0947\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0932\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u094b\u0930\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a74a9334f1c1b83268b8037","slug":"bjp-strategy-for-2019-lok-sabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2019 \u0932\u093e\u0947\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0932\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u094b\u0930\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a74a9334f1c1b83268b8037","slug":"bjp-strategy-for-2019-lok-sabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2019 \u0932\u093e\u0947\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0932\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u094b\u0930\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a74a9334f1c1b83268b8037","slug":"bjp-strategy-for-2019-lok-sabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2019 \u0932\u093e\u0947\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0932\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u094b\u0930\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a74a9334f1c1b83268b8037","slug":"bjp-strategy-for-2019-lok-sabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2019 \u0932\u093e\u0947\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0932\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u094b\u0930\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a74a9334f1c1b83268b8037","slug":"bjp-strategy-for-2019-lok-sabha-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2019 \u0932\u093e\u0947\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0932\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u094b\u0930\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.