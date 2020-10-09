शहर चुनें
A severed head in one hand, a eunuch reached the police station with a furs in the other

एक हाथ में कटा सिर, दूसरे में फरसा लेकर थाने पहुंचा किन्नर, टपकता लहू देख पुलिस के उड़े होश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 10 Oct 2020 12:32 AM IST
बीवी का सिर काट कर थाने पहुंचा युवक
1 of 5
बीवी का सिर काट कर थाने पहुंचा युवक - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रेम संबंधों के शक में शुक्रवार की सुबह युवक ने पड़ोसी पर फरसे से हमला करने के बाद पत्नी का सिर काटकर हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद पत्नी का सिर लेकर भरे बाजार करीब डेढ़ किमी चलकर कोतवाली पहुंचा और खुद को पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। पुलिस ने युवक को फरसे संग गिरफ्तार कर लिया। युवती के पिता ने दामाद पर हत्या की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है।

 
बीवी का सिर काट कर थाने पहुंचा युवक
बीवी का सिर काट कर थाने पहुंचा युवक - फोटो : amar ujala
बीवी की सिर काट कर थाने जाता युवक
बीवी की सिर काट कर थाने जाता युवक - फोटो : amar ujala
जहां से भी गुजरा पसर गया सन्नाटा
जहां से भी गुजरा पसर गया सन्नाटा - फोटो : amar ujala
थाने में बैठा घायल प्रेमी
थाने में बैठा घायल प्रेमी - फोटो : amar ujala
परिजनों से मिलने पहुंचे एसएसपी महेंद्र प्रताप
परिजनों से मिलने पहुंचे एसएसपी महेंद्र प्रताप - फोटो : amar ujala
