असली जैसा चांदी वाला दो हजार का नोट बाजार में आया, अापने देखा क्या..?
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 07:47 PM IST
शादियों का सीजन चल रहा है। शगुन के रूप में दिए जाने वाले चांदी के नोटों का भी हुलिया बदल गया है। पहले नाेटाें की शक्ल कुछ अाैर हाेती थी अब वाे किसी अाैर रूप में नजर अाएंगे। खैर अापकाे यह नाेट कितने पंसद अाए हैं, देखाने के बाद बताईयेगा।
