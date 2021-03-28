बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
होली की मजदूरी मांगने पर भाजपा के पूर्व विधायक के बेटे ने बंदूक की बट से पीट-पीट कर ली मजदूर की जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज Published by: प्रभापुंज मिश्रा Updated Sun, 28 Mar 2021 06:21 PM IST
संदेश के घर लगी लोगों की भीड़।
1 of 5
संदेश के घर लगी लोगों की भीड़। - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज में होली पर मजदूरी मांगने पर भाजपा के पूर्व विधायक के बेटे के पीटने से गंभीर रूप से घायल मजदूर ने इलाज के दौरान कानपुर हैलट अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया। पुलिस ने आरोपी को भी कानपुर नगर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।



 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
संदेश के घर लगी लोगों की भीड़।
संदेश के घर लगी लोगों की भीड़। - फोटो : amar ujala
डहलेपुर गांव में अजीत के घर पर पसरा सन्नाटा।
डहलेपुर गांव में अजीत के घर पर पसरा सन्नाटा। - फोटो : amar ujala
शहर के मकरंदनगर में पूर्व विधायक के घर सन्नाटा
शहर के मकरंदनगर में पूर्व विधायक के घर सन्नाटा - फोटो : amar ujala
आरोपी अजीत की बोलेरो कार को कब्जे में लेकर कोतवाली ले जाती पुलिस
आरोपी अजीत की बोलेरो कार को कब्जे में लेकर कोतवाली ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
संदेश की फाइल फोटो
संदेश की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : amar ujala
