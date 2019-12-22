खबर छपते ही बीमार वृद्धा के इलाज को आगे आए DM, बेटों का ऐसा बयान, कर देगा हैरान

{"_id":"5dff67498ebc3e87917052b4","slug":"deoria-dm-helped-old-lady-who-trouble-in-big-heath-issue-also-react-her-both-son","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u092c\u0930 \u091b\u092a\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u0943\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u090f DM, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डीएम ने बीमार वृद्धा को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, बेटों ने बात रखी
नरौली संग्राम गांव निवासी राजपति देवी के तीन बेटे
बीमार वृद्धा का बड़ा और छोटा बेटा।
इलाज के अभाव में मौत से जूझ रही है दरोगा की मां।
पुलिस घर तो पहुंची पर यह कहकर लौट गई कि जैसे सबने मां को छोड़ दिया तुम भी छोड़ दो।
