शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   deoria DM helped old lady, who trouble in big heath issue, also react her both son

खबर छपते ही बीमार वृद्धा के इलाज को आगे आए DM, बेटों का ऐसा बयान, कर देगा हैरान

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, देवरिया।, Updated Sun, 22 Dec 2019 06:23 PM IST
डीएम ने बीमार वृद्धा को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, बेटों ने बात रखी
1 of 5
डीएम ने बीमार वृद्धा को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, बेटों ने बात रखी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के देवरिया जिले में खुखुंदू के नरौली संग्राम गांव निवासी बीमार राजपति देवी (85) की जिला प्रशासन ने सुधि ली है। अमर उजाला में शनिवार को वृद्धा के बीमार होने और बेटे के मां की सेवा न करने की खबर छपने के बाद जिलाधिकारी अमित किशोर के निर्देश पर एसडीएम सलेमपुर संजीव कुमार ने एंबुलेंस से वृद्ध महिला को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। वृद्धा का अच्छा इलाज कराने का आश्वासन दिया गया। डीएम ने दुर्व्यवहार करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों पर कार्रवाई की बात भी कही। इससे उलट वृद्धा के एक अफसर पोते ने दादी की सेवा कर रही पौत्री को परिवार की बेइज्जती कराने पर धमकी भी दी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी, अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs.2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
heath issue amarujala helpline deoria latest news policeman mother roadways driver mother dm deoria
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Himachal Weather Report dense fog in five district of state
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: धुंध के आगोश में पांच जिले, कोहरे ने जलाए फल-फूल और फसलें

22 दिसंबर 2019

auditions for winter queen in mandi in himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

शरद सुंदरी के लिए एक दर्जन युवतियों ने दिया ऑडिशन

22 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Refugee from Pakistan
Delhi NCR

मजनूं के टीला में रहते हैं पाक से आए हिंदू शरणार्थी, CAA बनने के बाद बच्ची का नाम रख दिया नागरिकता 

22 दिसंबर 2019

गश्त करते सीआरपीएफ के जवान
Agra

फिरोजाबाद में फिर माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश, सीआरपीएफ ने डाला डेरा, तनाव बरकरार

22 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
मोदी की रैली में भीड़
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: पीएम मोदी की धन्यवाद रैली में जाना लोगों को पड़ा महंगा, हुए कंगाल

22 दिसंबर 2019

CAA Protest: Bheem Army Ruckus during Section 144 in haridwar
Dehradun

CAA protest: धारा 144 के बीच प्रदर्शन को उमड़े भीम आर्मी के कार्यकर्ता, पुलिस के हाथ-पैर फूले, तस्वीरें... 

22 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Five person of raipur rani area died in Solan Himachal Pradesh
Chandigarh

आखिरी सफरः शिमला घूमने गए पांच दोस्तों की दर्दनाक मौत, घरो में पसरा मातम गांव में कोहराम

22 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी में हिंसा पर CM योगी सख्त
Gorakhpur

यूपी में हिंसा पर CM योगी सख्त: बख्शे नहीं जाएंगे पत्थरबाज, इतनी हो सकती है सजा

22 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
विज्ञापन
आरोपियों के पोस्टर के साथ पुलिस
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में एक हजार उपद्रवियों पर केस, 60 पहचाने, 36 पर नामजद FIR,तीन गिरफ्तार

22 दिसंबर 2019

सीएए के विरोध में देशभर में क्यों प्रदर्शन
Gorakhpur

यूपी में हिंसा: कश्मीरी पत्थरबाजों की तरह ही फेंके गए थे पत्थर, पुलिस को सताया ये बड़ा डर

22 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
fbhyut
Gorakhpur

खुलीं परतें, प्लानिंग के तहत हुई गोरखपुर में हिंसा, ताकि दिल्ली-लखनऊ तक पहुंचे ये संदेश

22 दिसंबर 2019

सूर्य ग्रहण
Meerut

इस बार खास आकृति को होगा सूर्य ग्रहण, जानें आपके शहर में कब पड़ेगी छाया, राशियों पर ये होगा प्रभाव

22 दिसंबर 2019

ताजमहल में तैनात सुरक्षा कर्मी
Agra

ताजमहल पर दिख रहा 'हिंसक' प्रदर्शनों का असर, सैलानियों की संख्या गिरी, सुरक्षा बढ़ी

22 दिसंबर 2019

अयोध्या हाईवे पर सड़क दुघर्टना।
Faizabad

अयोध्या: कोहरे में आपस में भिड़े 20 वाहन, अधेड़ की जान गई, एमएलसी घायल, तस्वीरें

22 दिसंबर 2019

अलीगढ़ में पथराव करते प्रदर्शनकारी
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ हिंसा का हैरान करने वाला खुलासा, उत्पात मचाने से पहले उपद्रवियों को पिलाई गई थी शराब

22 दिसंबर 2019

कानपुर में दंगा, 500 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक का कारोबार प्रभावित
Kanpur

कानपुर: सुबह खुले बाजार, शाम को हो गए बंद, दो दिन में 500 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक का कारोबार प्रभावित

22 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव आत्मदाह केस
Kanpur

उन्नाव आत्मदाह केस: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता पांचवें दिन हार गई जिंदगी की जंग, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

22 दिसंबर 2019

सेंटा क्लॉज की लाल पोशाक
Agra

क्रिसमस: गिरजाघरों में सजने लगीं चरनी की झांकियां, सेंट पीटर्स चर्च में लगेगी प्रदर्शनी

22 दिसंबर 2019

Meerut Violence
Meerut

खतरनाक मंजर..गोलियां चल रही थीं, पत्थर बरस रहे थे, यूपी बवाल की कहानी, घायलों की जुबानी

22 दिसंबर 2019

Police arrested people behind violence in Lucknow.
Lucknow

ये हैं लखनऊ में भड़की हिंसा के गुनहगार, 112 उपद्रवियों को लिया गया हिरासत में, तस्वीरें

22 दिसंबर 2019

भालू
Agra

जंजीरों से मिली आजादी: कलंदर के इशारों पर नहीं अब अपनी मर्जी से नाचते हैं भालू

22 दिसंबर 2019

मेरठ में बवाल
Meerut

मेरठ बवाल में सपा नेता व एक अधिकारी की भूमिका संदिग्ध, शासन से शिकायत, पहले चर्चा में रहे हैं दोनों

22 दिसंबर 2019

डीएम ने बीमार वृद्धा को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, बेटों ने बात रखी
डीएम ने बीमार वृद्धा को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, बेटों ने बात रखी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नरौली संग्राम गांव निवासी राजपति देवी के तीन बेटे
नरौली संग्राम गांव निवासी राजपति देवी के तीन बेटे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीमार वृद्धा का बड़ा और छोटा बेटा।
बीमार वृद्धा का बड़ा और छोटा बेटा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इलाज के अभाव में मौत से जूझ रही है दरोगा की मां।
इलाज के अभाव में मौत से जूझ रही है दरोगा की मां। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस घर तो पहुंची पर यह कहकर लौट गई कि जैसे सबने मां को छोड़ दिया तुम भी छोड़ दो।
पुलिस घर तो पहुंची पर यह कहकर लौट गई कि जैसे सबने मां को छोड़ दिया तुम भी छोड़ दो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

SBI ग्राहकों के लिए जरुरी, 31 दिसंबर के बाद बंद हो जाएंगे पुराने डेबिट कार्ड

31 दिसंबर के बाद देश में कई एटीएम कम डेबिट कार्ड बंद हो जाएंगे। ऐसे में ग्राहकों को दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

22 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:13

दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में बोले पीएम मोदी, देश के मुसलमानों का नागरिकता कानून से लेना-देना नहीं

22 दिसंबर 2019

सांता 1:33

तिरुवनंतपुरम में दिखी क्रिसमस की धूम, सांता क्लॉज बनकर सड़क पर निकलें सैंकड़ों बच्चे

22 दिसंबर 2019

विराट कोहली 2:05

मिलिए विराट के जबरा फैन पिंटू बेहरा से, शरीर पर करवा रखें हैं 16 टैटू

22 दिसंबर 2019

सीएए 2:03

CAA को लेकर बीजेपी कांग्रेस आमने-सामने, सलमान खुर्शीद बोले दो हजार प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस भी काफी नहीं

22 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited