Swami chinmayanand case BJP leader Jayesh claims evidence of this conspiracy

चिन्मयानंद-छात्रा प्रकरण: मेरे पास साजिश के पुख्ता सबूत, भाजपा नेता बोले-समय आने पर पेश करूंगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शाहजहांपुर, Updated Sun, 06 Oct 2019 10:23 AM IST
भाजपा नेता जयेश
1 of 5
भाजपा नेता जयेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता एवं पूर्व एमएलसी जयेश प्रसाद ने योगी सरकार को बदनाम करने के लिए चिन्मयानंद को फंसाने का आरोप लगाया है। शनिवार को अपने आवास प्रेस वार्ता में उन्होंने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी और महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी पर सीधे हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि दोनों ने एक महीने पहले ही यह पूरा षड्यंत्र रचा है। उनके पास इस साजिश के पुख्ता सबूत है, जिन्हें वक्त आने पर वह पेश करेंगे। एक सवाल के जवाब में उन्होंने कहा कि इसमें कांग्रेस उनके तहेरे भाई एवं पूर्व केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री जितिन प्रसाद को मोहरा बना रही है।
 
swami chinmayanand arrested swami chinmayananda uttar pradesh police shahjahanpur news jitin prasada
भाजपा नेता जयेश
भाजपा नेता जयेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चिन्मयानंद का अश्लील वीडियो
चिन्मयानंद का अश्लील वीडियो - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद गिरफ्तार
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेल जाते स्वामी चिन्मयानंद
जेल जाते स्वामी चिन्मयानंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री चिन्मयानंद
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री चिन्मयानंद - फोटो : PTI
