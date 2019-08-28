शाहजहांपुर हादसे ने छीन लिए मां और दो भाई, दस साल का विशाल अब रह गया अकेला

{"_id":"5d6619708ebc3e016a1800be","slug":"mother-and-two-brothers-died-in-shahjahanpur-road-accident-vishal-is-alone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932 \u0905\u092c \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शाहजहांपुर सड़क हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d6619708ebc3e016a1800be","slug":"mother-and-two-brothers-died-in-shahjahanpur-road-accident-vishal-is-alone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932 \u0905\u092c \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विपाल करते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d6619708ebc3e016a1800be","slug":"mother-and-two-brothers-died-in-shahjahanpur-road-accident-vishal-is-alone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932 \u0905\u092c \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d6619708ebc3e016a1800be","slug":"mother-and-two-brothers-died-in-shahjahanpur-road-accident-vishal-is-alone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932 \u0905\u092c \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पलटा हुआ ट्रक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d6619708ebc3e016a1800be","slug":"mother-and-two-brothers-died-in-shahjahanpur-road-accident-vishal-is-alone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932 \u0905\u092c \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पलटा हुआ ट्रक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला