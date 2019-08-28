शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
शाहजहांपुर हादसे ने छीन लिए मां और दो भाई, दस साल का विशाल अब रह गया अकेला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शाहजहांपुर, Updated Wed, 28 Aug 2019 11:34 AM IST
शाहजहांपुर सड़क हादसा
शाहजहांपुर सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखीमपुर खीरी के गांव रहजनिया निवासी 10 वर्षीय विशाल जिंदगी और मौत के बीच जूझ रहा है। कई साल पहले उसके पिता की मौत हो गई थी। इस हादसे में उसके दो भाइयों समेत मां की भी मौत हो गई। वह अकेला रह गया है। वह भी घायल है। हादसे में अपने दो बच्चों के साथ मौत का शिकार हुई आरती देवी के पति रामसनेही की आठ वर्ष पहले बीमारी के चलते मौत हो गई थी। वह बड़े बेटे हर्षित की पीलिया के इलाज के लिए 15 दिन से अपने मायके थाना सेहरामऊ दक्षिणी क्षेत्र के गांव ऊटहा में रुकी हुईं थीं। 
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
पिता के पार्थिव शरीर को देख फूट-फूट कर रोईं बेटी सोनिया
Delhi NCR

पिता अरुण जेटली के पार्थिव शरीर को देख फूट-फूट कर रो रही थीं बेटी सोनिया, देखें तस्वीरें

26 अगस्त 2019

इरमीम शमीम
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः हालातों पर भारी इरमीम के हौसले, पहले प्रयास में बेटी ने रचा इतिहास, पेश की अद्भुत नजीर

26 अगस्त 2019

Arun Jaitley bones flown in ganga at haridwar
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: गंगा में विलीन हुए स्व. अरुण जेटली, बेहद भावुक दिखे उनके बेटे रोहन, तस्वीरें

27 अगस्त 2019

shajahanpur accident
Bareilly

शाहजहांपुर हादसे की ये तस्वीरें आपको विचलित कर सकती हैं, 17 लोगों की जा चुकी है जान

27 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली
Jammu

जन्म से लेकर अंतिम पल तक अरुण जेटली के किस्से, 20 तस्वीरों में देखिए जीवन गाथा

24 अगस्त 2019

शाहजहांपुर सड़क हादसा
शाहजहांपुर सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विपाल करते परिजन
विपाल करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पलटा हुआ ट्रक
पलटा हुआ ट्रक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पलटा हुआ ट्रक
पलटा हुआ ट्रक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
