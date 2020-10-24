शहर चुनें
अजमेर में मिला प्रेमी युगल, पुलिस से बोली लड़की- बालिग हूं... हमने शादी कर ली

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बरेली, Updated Sat, 24 Oct 2020 08:53 AM IST
जिस प्रेमी युगल को लेकर बरेली जिले के किला थाने में तोड़फोड़ और प्रदर्शन हुआ था, उन्हें पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को राजस्थान में अजमेर के एक होटल से बरामद कर लिया। लड़की ने पुलिस से दावा किया है कि वह बालिग है। प्रेमी जोड़े ने शादी कर लेने का भी दावा किया है। तनाव की स्थिति देखते हुए पुलिस ने गिरफ्तारी अजमेर में ही दर्शाई है। एसएसपी का कहना है कि कानूनी औपचारिकताएं पूरी करने के बाद दोनों को लेकर पुलिस बरेली आ रही है।
Ravana aware to people about traffic rules in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: कोरोना काल में 'रावण' ने बदला भेष, मास्क पहन सड़कों पर दे रहा खास संदेश

23 अक्टूबर 2020

