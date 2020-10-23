शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   big revealing about Accused bilal he was written to himself on Facebook Shikari Boy

तस्वीरें: बिलाल को लेकर चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, हाथ में कलावा-माथे पर टीका और फेसबुक पर खुद को लिखता था 'शिकारी लड़का'

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बरेली, Updated Fri, 23 Oct 2020 11:37 AM IST
आरोपी युवक और थाने में हिंदू संगठन के कार्यकर्ता
1 of 6
आरोपी युवक और थाने में हिंदू संगठन के कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बरेली के किला थाना इलाके से दूसरे समुदाय की लड़की को ले जाने का आरोपी बिलाल घोसी फेसबुक पर खुद को रईसजादे के तौर पर पेश करता था। महंगी बाइक और कारों के साथ फेसबुक पर उसके तमाम फोटो हैं। उसके दोस्त भी उसकी ही तर्ज पर हनक दिखाते थे। फेसबुक पर बिलाल खुद को शिकारी लड़का तो उसका दोस्त खुद को वीआईपी गुंडा लिखता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states bareilly uttar pradesh love marriage love couple love jihad

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

मुख्य आरोपी धीरेंद्र के परिजन
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड : सात महिलाओं ने वीडियो जारी कर दी आत्मदाह की चेतावनी, आज तक का अल्टीमेटम

23 अक्टूबर 2020

रामलीला का मंचन
Lucknow

फिल्मी कलाकारों की रामलीला को देश भर में किया जा रहा पसंद, पांच दिन में 10 करोड़ से अधिक लोगों ने देखी, तस्वीरें

23 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
नेम प्लेट लगने पर अपने पिता के साथ खुशी जताते हुए मनीषा।
Meerut

बेटियों के नाम से होगी घरों की पहचान, अधिकारियों ने गांवों में शुरू की नई पहल, तस्वीरें

23 अक्टूबर 2020

सिपाहियों ने चोर को पकड़ा
Lucknow

तस्वीरें: इन सिपाहियों की बहादुरी को सलाम, चोर को पकड़ने के लिए बाइक पर घिसटते रहे, ...पर नहीं मानी हार

23 अक्टूबर 2020

नवरात्रि के समय क्यों करना चाहिए ललिता सहस्रनाम पाठ ?
Navratri Special

नवरात्रि के समय क्यों करना चाहिए ललिता सहस्रनाम पाठ ?
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: जातीय हिंसा फैलने की साजिश का क्या है सच, एसटीएफ ने देखे रिकॉर्ड

23 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

फेस्टिवल स्पेशल ट्रेन लिस्ट:
Chandigarh

Indian Railway: पूजा स्पेशल समेत 44 ट्रेनें पूरी तरह रद्द, 34 के रूट में बदलाव, क्लिक कर देखें- पूरी लिस्ट

23 अक्टूबर 2020

सीसीएसयू
Meerut

सीसीएसयू में इन पदों पर चल रही भर्ती, उच्च शिक्षित युवकों की लगी कतार, आज भी होंगे साक्षात्कार

23 अक्टूबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

खास खबर: प्रदूषण बढ़ा सकता है कोरोना का खतरा, शरीर के इस अंग से है सीधा संबंध

23 अक्टूबर 2020

गोवर्धन दानघाटी गिरिराज जी मंदिर
Agra

सात महीने से बंद दानघाटी मंदिर के द्वार, गिरिराजजी के दर्शन को तरसे भक्त, कपाट खोलने की मांग

23 अक्टूबर 2020

नवरात्रि के समय क्यों करना चाहिए ललिता सहस्रनाम पाठ ?
Navratri Special

नवरात्रि के समय क्यों करना चाहिए ललिता सहस्रनाम पाठ ?
accident
Dehradun

शादी में हंसी खुशी जा रहे थे कार सवार, हुई अनहोनी और मातम में बदल गईं खुशियां, तस्वीरें...

23 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: जेल से सीबीआई के हाथ लगे अहम सुराग, चार घंटे तक आरोपियों से की पूछताछ, डॉक्टरों से भी सवाल-जवाब

23 अक्टूबर 2020

रावण की पूजा करते सारस्वत समाज के लोग (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

कान्हा की नगरी में होती है लंकापति रावण की पूजा, लंकेश का मथुरा से है विशेष नाता

23 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: चंदपा कोतवाली में सीबीआई की टीम ने फिर खंगाला रिकॉर्ड, दो ग्रामीणों से भी की पूछताछ

23 अक्टूबर 2020

बिना मास्क लगाए घूम रहे हैं लोग।
Gorakhpur

न दो गज की दूरी, न मास्क को समझ रहे जरूरी, तस्वीरों में देखें लोगों की बेपरवाही

23 अक्टूबर 2020

रामलीला: MP Ravi kishan
Gorakhpur

सांसद रवि किशन के इस रूप को देखकर हो जाएंगे हैरान, अयोध्या की रामलीला में निभाया ये खास किरदार

23 अक्टूबर 2020

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ और सांसद रवि किशन।
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी के पद चिन्हों पर चल रहे हैं सांसद रवि किशन, ऐसे कर रहे हैं जनता की समस्याओं का निदान

23 अक्टूबर 2020

प्याज। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

नवरात्रि में आसमान छू रहे प्याज के भाव, जानिए क्या है वजह

23 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के सरेंडर और एनकाउंटर को लेकर सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, क्या ये बात छिपा रही है उज्जैन पुलिस

23 अक्टूबर 2020

इकरा बी एक दिन की डीएम
Rampur

एक दिन की डीएम ने रिश्वत लेने के आरोपी बाबू को गिरफ्तार करने की दी अनुमति

23 अक्टूबर 2020

श्रीबांकेबिहारी मंदिर के बाहर प्रदर्शन करते धर्मा रक्षा संघ के सदस्य
Agra

शरद पूर्णिमा तक बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के पट नहीं खुले तो जबरन करेंगे प्रवेश, धर्म रक्षा संघ का एलान

23 अक्टूबर 2020

मास्क वाला रावण का पुतला
Agra

'रावण' को कोरोना का डर: संक्रमण से बचाव का संदेश...कारीगरों ने बनाए मास्क वाले पुतले

23 अक्टूबर 2020

आरोपी युवक और थाने में हिंदू संगठन के कार्यकर्ता
आरोपी युवक और थाने में हिंदू संगठन के कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी बिलाल
आरोपी बिलाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bareilly police
bareilly police - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bareilly police
bareilly police - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bareilly police
bareilly police - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bareilly police
bareilly police - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X