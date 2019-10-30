शहर चुनें

हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, दूसरे राज्यों की युवतियों संग अंतरंग मिले व्यापारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली, Updated Wed, 30 Oct 2019 11:36 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बरेली जिले के फीनिक्स मॉल के सामने एक बिल्डिंग की तीसरी मंजिल पर मसाज पार्लर की आड़ चल रहे देह व्यापार का पुलिस ने मंगलवार शाम पर्दाफाश किया। सीओ थर्ड के नेतृत्व में कई थानों की पुलिस ने यहां छापा मारकर नौ युवक और पांच युवतियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पकड़ी गईं लड़कियां असम, दिल्ली और हल्द्वानी, जबकि युवक शहर के ही छोटे व्यापारी हैं।
