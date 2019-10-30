हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, दूसरे राज्यों की युवतियों संग अंतरंग मिले व्यापारी

{"_id":"5db928508ebc3e93c52f19e5","slug":"high-profile-sex-racket-busted-in-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092b\u093e\u0936, \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5db928508ebc3e93c52f19e5","slug":"high-profile-sex-racket-busted-in-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092b\u093e\u0936, \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5db928508ebc3e93c52f19e5","slug":"high-profile-sex-racket-busted-in-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092b\u093e\u0936, \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5db928508ebc3e93c52f19e5","slug":"high-profile-sex-racket-busted-in-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092b\u093e\u0936, \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5db928508ebc3e93c52f19e5","slug":"high-profile-sex-racket-busted-in-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092b\u093e\u0936, \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला