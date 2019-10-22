कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: टैक्सी चालक ने खोला राज, बताया-कहां-कहां गए थे हत्यारे

{"_id":"5daeac838ebc3e93d47d81bc","slug":"kamlesh-tiwari-murder-case-police-questioned-the-taxi-driver","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902-\u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फुटेज देखती हुई पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूछताछ करती जांच टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में खड़ी कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
kamlesh tiwari murder case
- फोटो : सीसीटीवी फुटेज से
सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिख रहे हत्यारे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला