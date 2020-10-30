शहर चुनें
big revealing There was also a plan to murder the teacher mother

बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड: विनीता को पसंद नहीं था मां-बेटे का गहरा जुड़ाव, इसलिए बनाया था खतरनाक प्लान

Updated Fri, 30 Oct 2020 10:25 AM IST
Bareilly Teacher murder case
1 of 5
Bareilly Teacher murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बरेली के शिक्षक अवधेश की हत्यारोपी पत्नी विनीता और ससुराल वालों का सुराग अभी नहीं लग सका है। इस हत्याकांड को लेकर रोजना नए-नए खुलासे हो रहे हैं। अब एक और चौंकाने वाला खुलासा हुआ है। शिक्षक अवधेश का अपनी मां अन्नपूर्णा देवी से गहरा जुड़ाव होना और हर बात बताना विनीता को खलता था।
bareilly uttar pradesh bareilly teacher murder case college lecturer murder

Bareilly Teacher murder case
Bareilly

बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड में सनसनीखेज खुलासा, पत्नी ने सुपारी में वही रकम दी, जो पति ने उसे कार...

30 अक्टूबर 2020

बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड
Bareilly

बरेली कांड: पति की हत्या के बाद भी फेसबुक पर पोस्ट डालती रही विनिता, रिश्तेदार बोले- दीदी, सरेंडर कर दो

29 अक्टूबर 2020

बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड- घर के अंदर गई थी कार
Bareilly

बरेली हत्याकांड: रात दो बजे घर के अंदर गई थी कार, फिर पति की लाश को लेकर अकेली ही निकल पड़ी विनिता

29 अक्टूबर 2020

बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड
Bareilly

बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड: सीधे-सादे थे अवधेश, विनीता को अच्छे लगते थे रईस लोग, जीती है लग्जरी लाइफ

28 अक्टूबर 2020

बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड
Bareilly

बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड: पेशेवर अपराधियों को भी मात...पति की लाश के साथ साढ़े चार घंटे का सफर

28 अक्टूबर 2020

Bareilly Teacher murder case
Bareilly

बरेली हत्याकांड: पहला प्रेमी छोड़कर सरकारी नौकरी वाला चुना, फेसबुक पर दोस्तों के साथ तस्वीरों की भरमार, पति का..

28 अक्टूबर 2020

Bareilly Teacher murder case
Bareilly Teacher murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोती बिलखतीं मृतक अवधेश की मां
रोती बिलखतीं मृतक अवधेश की मां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी पत्नी-अवधेश-पत्नी की बहन
आरोपी पत्नी-अवधेश-पत्नी की बहन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बरेली- प्रवक्ता हत्याकांड
बरेली- प्रवक्ता हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Bareilly Teacher murder case
Bareilly Teacher murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
