शिक्षक हत्याकांडः विनीता ने पति की हत्या के बाद फेसबुक पर शेयर किया था वीडियो, टाइटल था-कामयाबी...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बरेली, Updated Fri, 30 Oct 2020 11:05 AM IST
Bareilly Teacher murder case
बरेली में शिक्षक पति अवधेश कुमार की घर में अपनी आंखों के सामने हत्या कराने और फिर खुद उनकी लाश अपनी गाड़ी में ले जाकर फिरोजाबाद में दफन करने के बाद भी विनीता उर्फ बिंदु किस कदर बेफिक्र थी, इसका अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि हत्या के अगले ही दिन उसने अपने फेसबुक एकाउंट पर ‘कामयाबी को अपनी मजबूरी बना लो’ टाइटल का एक वीडियो शेयर किया था। 
 
Bareilly Teacher murder case
आरोपी विनिता
आरोपी विनिता
bareilly speaker murder
बरेली- प्रवक्ता हत्याकांड
bareilly lecturer murder
