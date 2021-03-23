शहर चुनें

यूपी में सुरक्षित नहीं पुलिस वाले: थाने में दरोगा के साथ मारपीट, वर्दी भी फाड़ी, देखिए तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बागपत Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Tue, 23 Mar 2021 12:20 PM IST
बागपत में दरोगा से थाने में मारपीट।
1 of 6
बागपत में दरोगा से थाने में मारपीट। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के बागपत जनपद के रमाला थाना में कुछ लोगों ने दरोगा के साथ मारपीट कर दी। लोगों ने दरोगा से मारपीट करते हुए युवक को छुड़ाने का प्रयास किया। इस दौरान दरोगा को चोट आई और वर्दी भी फट गई।
बागपत में दरोगा से थाने में मारपीट।
बागपत में दरोगा से थाने में मारपीट। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दरोगा से मारपीट का मामला।
दरोगा से मारपीट का मामला। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में दरोगा से मारपीट।
थाने में दरोगा से मारपीट। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में हंगामा करते लोग।
थाने में हंगामा करते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दरोगा से मारपीट।
दरोगा से मारपीट। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में रहता है अंधेरा
थाने में रहता है अंधेरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
