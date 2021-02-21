शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Azamgarh ›   Twins child died case: waiting for investigation report of sample child death after feeding packet milk in azamgarh

जुड़वा बच्चों की मौत: पैकेट वाला दूध पीने से गई जान, जांच को भेजे गए सैंपल की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार

geetarjun gautam
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, आजमगढ़ Published by: गीतार्जुन गौतम
Updated Sun, 21 Feb 2021 11:42 AM IST
बच्चों के साथ परिजन।
1 of 5
बच्चों के साथ परिजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के आजमगढ़ जिले में जुड़वा बच्चों की मौत के बाद खाद्य विभाग की टीम ने दूध का सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेज दिया है। फिलहाल अभी जांच रिपोर्ट का आना बाकी है। फिर पता चल पाएगा कि बच्चों की मौत कैसे हुई है। देखें अगली स्लाइड्स...।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states azamgarh varanasi uttar pradesh twins died in azamgarh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Varanasi

वाराणसी: सड़कों की तरह अब गंगा की लहरों पर भी लागू होगा ट्रैफिक प्लान, डिवाइडर-यूटर्न भी बनेगा

21 फरवरी 2021

प्रारंभिक शिक्षा निदेशालय
Himachal Pradesh

स्कूलों में भरे जाएंगे कला और शारीरिक शिक्षकों के एक हजार नए पद, ये शर्त हटी

21 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
CLAT 2021: ये हैं इंग्लिश सेक्शन की तैयारी के खास टिप्स
Safalta

CLAT 2021: ये हैं इंग्लिश सेक्शन की तैयारी के खास टिप्स
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: अब झूठ बोलकर अफसरों से नहीं बच पाएंगे पुलिसकर्मी, इस खास तरीके से होगी निगरानी

21 फरवरी 2021

एकला शुक्ल गांव।
Gorakhpur

अनोखा है यूपी का ये गांव, जहां 74 साल पहले लगा था खून का दाग, अब इस वजह से है अलग पहचान

21 फरवरी 2021

ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार किन ग्रहों पर निर्भर करती है आपकी शादी
Astrology

ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार किन ग्रहों पर निर्भर करती है आपकी शादी
सिदड़ा स्थित रेस्टोरेंट
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर : सरकारी भूमि पर कब्जा कर हाईवे किनारे खुले छह रेस्टोरेंट समेत 29 इकाइयां बंद

21 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बच्चों के साथ परिजन।
बच्चों के साथ परिजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर परिजन और ग्रामीण।
मौके पर परिजन और ग्रामीण। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X