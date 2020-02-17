शहर चुनें

मंदिर निर्माण का खाका लेकर आज दिल्ली रवाना होंगे वासुदेवानंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Mon, 17 Feb 2020 01:23 AM IST
vasudevanand saraswati
1 of 4
vasudevanand saraswati - फोटो : प्रयागराज
अयोध्या में अद्वितीय राम मंदिर निर्माण के खाके के साथ जगदगुरु स्वामी वासुदेवानंद सरस्वती सोमवार को श्रीरामजन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र की पहली बैठक में हिस्सा लेने के लिए दिल्ली रवाना होंगे। बैठक से पहले जगदगुरु मंदिर निर्माण की रूपरेखा पर अयोध्या जाकर प्रमुख साधु-संतों की नब्ज भी टटोलेंगे। इससे पहले रविवार को मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर शंकराचार्य आश्रम में दिन भर मंथन होता रहा।
vasudevanand saraswati ayodhya dinendra das ayodhya ram mandir ram mandir k parasaran swami vasudevanand saraswati shri ram janmabhoomi teerth kshetra
vasudevanand saraswati
vasudevanand saraswati - फोटो : प्रयागराज
स्वामी वासुदेवानंद सरस्वती
स्वामी वासुदेवानंद सरस्वती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
vasudevanand saraswati
vasudevanand saraswati - फोटो : प्रयागराज
स्वामी वासुदेवानंद सरस्वती
स्वामी वासुदेवानंद सरस्वती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
