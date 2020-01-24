शहर चुनें

संगम पर डुबकी के लिए आस्थावानों का महाकुंभ, हेलीकॉप्टर से हुई पुष्पवर्षा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 07:12 PM IST
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
1 of 51
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
मौनी अमावस्या पर शुक्रवार को संगम पर पुण्य की डुबकी लगाने के लिए श्रद्धालुओं की आस्था, भक्ति और विश्वास की त्रिवेणी में भक्ति का सागर उमड़ पड़ा। चाहे स्नान घाट हों या संगम के रास्ते, हर तरफ  जन ज्वार हिलोरें मारता रहा। मेला प्रशासन ने शाम तक एक करोड़ से अधिक श्रद्धालुओं के संगम पर डुबकी लगाने का दावा किया।
mauni amavasya 2020 mauni amavasya prayagraj amavasya jan 2020 amavasya kab hai 2020 amavasya 2020 list amavasya in english
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj - फोटो : प्रयागराज
