Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Shyama Prasad Mookerjee's sacrifice remembered on his birthday

जन्मदिन पर याद किया गया श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी का बलिदान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, प्रयागराज Published by: विनोद सिंह Updated Wed, 07 Jul 2021 12:53 AM IST
डा. श्यमा प्रसाद मुखर्जी के बालिदान दिवस पर भाजपा कार्यालय में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया।
डा. श्यमा प्रसाद मुखर्जी के बालिदान दिवस पर भाजपा कार्यालय में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। - फोटो : prayagraj
जनसंघ के संस्थापक डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी के जन्मदिन पर भाजपा की ओर से मंगलवार को आयोजित विविध कार्यक्रमों में राष्ट्र निर्माण में उनके योगदान को याद किया गया। कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनके बताए रास्ते पर चलने का संकल्प भी लिया।

 
डा. श्यमा प्रसाद मुखर्जी के बालिदान दिवस पर नमन करती सांसद केसरी देवी।
डा. श्यमा प्रसाद मुखर्जी के बालिदान दिवस पर नमन करती सांसद केसरी देवी। - फोटो : prayagraj
डा. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी के बालिदान दिवस पर पौधरोपण करते भाजपाई।
डा. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी के बालिदान दिवस पर पौधरोपण करते भाजपाई। - फोटो : prayagraj
