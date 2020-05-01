शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Prayagraj: loss of thousands of crores, salary of employees also stalled

प्रयागराज में हजारों करोड़ का नुकसान, कर्मचारियों का वेतन भी अटका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Fri, 01 May 2020 12:38 AM IST
prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : prayagraj
कोरोना वायरस की वजह से पिछले माह 22 मार्च से चल रही बंदी के बृहस्पतिवार 30 अप्रैल को 40 दिन पूरे हो गए। आवश्यक सेवाओं के अलावा शहर का अन्य कारोबार बंद होने की वजह से कारोबारी खासे परेशान हैं। कारोबारियों का कहना है कि उनकी बड़ी चिंता है कि ठप कारोबार से वह अपने कर्मचारियों का वेतन, बिजली का बिल, बैंक का ब्याज एवं अन्य भुगतानों का जुगाड़ कैसे करेंगे।
social distancing quarantine prayagraj prayagraj corona news prayagraj coronavirus prayagraj corona

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

