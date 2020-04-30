शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Seven and a half thousand students were sent from 275 buses in Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में 275 बसों से साढ़े सात हजार छात्र-छात्राएं और भेजे गए 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Thu, 30 Apr 2020 09:58 AM IST
prayagraj news
1 of 9
prayagraj news - फोटो : prayagraj
प्रयागराज। लॉकडाउन के दौरान शहर में फंसे दूसरे जिलों के छात्र-छात्राओं को उनके घर भेजने का सिलसिला तीसरे दिन भी जारी रहा। बुधवार को लगभग 275 बसों से 7500 छात्रों को रवाना किया गया। बीते सोमवार से बुधवार रात दस बजे तक शहर में रहकर तैयारी करने वाले 15 हजार से अधिक छात्र-छात्राओं को 504 बसों से भेजा जा चुका है। हालांकि, रात दस बजे के बाद भी छात्रों की रवानगी होती रही। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन पीरियड में पाएं, अमर उजाला e-Paper Yearly Plan 1̶1̶9̶9̶ Rs.119 में
Click here
विज्ञापन
social distancing quarantine prayagraj prayagraj corona news prayagraj coronavirus prayagraj corona allahabad corona case student allahabad university

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

irfan khan
Dehradun

इरफान खान ने अपने दोस्त और उत्तराखंड के इस वैद्य से पूछा था बीमारी का इलाज, लेकिन छिपाई थी ये बात

30 अप्रैल 2020

इरफान खान
Jammu

यादेंः जब तोड़ दी गई थी इरफान की गाड़ी, खान की एक मुस्कुराहट से शांत हो गए थे घाटी के उपद्रवी

30 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
पथराव के बाद तैनात की गई पुलिस
Kanpur

यूपी: अचानक आई सैकड़ों की भीड़, पुलिस-मेडिकल टीम को खदेड़ा, पथराव से पटी गलियां, एक घंटे चला बवाल

30 अप्रैल 2020

पुलिस पर हमले के बाद तैनात फोर्स और सड़क पर बिखरे पत्थर
Kanpur

यूपी: पुलिस और मेडिकल टीम पर पत्थर बरसाने के लिए चंद मिनटों में जुटाई भीड़, हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

30 अप्रैल 2020

देवी बगलामुखी जयंती पर अनुष्ठान से होगा शत्रुओं का नाश व मिलेगी कर्ज व प्रॉपर्टी संबंधित परेशानियों से मुक्ति :- 1 मई 2020
Astrology Services

देवी बगलामुखी जयंती पर अनुष्ठान से होगा शत्रुओं का नाश व मिलेगी कर्ज व प्रॉपर्टी संबंधित परेशानियों से मुक्ति :- 1 मई 2020
Irrfan khan death: His dream to open bollywood Acting Gurukul for youth in nainital Incomplete
Dehradun

यादें: अपनी दिली इच्छा पूरी नहीं कर पाए इरफान खान, पहाड़ के नौजवानों के लिए करना चाहते थे बड़ा काम

30 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज: पोटली में बंद सपने, भविष्य की चिंता लिए चल पडे़ छात्र

30 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Haasil
Mumbai

प्रयागराज नहीं भूलेगा इरफान खान का स्कूटर से शहर घूमना, छतों पर पतंग उड़ाना

30 अप्रैल 2020

पनकी एसओ विनोद सिंह ने बुजुर्ग को रोक जल फैलाया
Kanpur

कानपुर पुलिस ने बुजुर्ग से की अभद्रता, पूजा की थाली का जल फैलाया तो छलके आंसू, बोला माफ कर दो साहब

29 अप्रैल 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विज्ञापन
Uttarakhand weather: Extreme Rainfall destroyed crops in uttarkashi, debris and boulders on road
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: उत्तरकाशी में आसमान से बरसी आफत, कृषि भूमि तबाह, रास्तों पर आया मलबा और बोल्डर, तस्वीरें...

29 अप्रैल 2020

Lockdown in uttarakhand: doon police give surprise to couple on marriage anniversary and celebrate with cake
Dehradun

Lockdown: पुलिस ने दंपती को सरप्राइज देकर खास बना दी शादी की सालगिरह, सड़क पर ऐसे किया सेलीब्रेट, तस्वीरें...

29 अप्रैल 2020

देवी बगलामुखी जयंती पर अनुष्ठान से होगा शत्रुओं का नाश व मिलेगी कर्ज व प्रॉपर्टी संबंधित परेशानियों से मुक्ति :- 1 मई 2020
Astrology Services

देवी बगलामुखी जयंती पर अनुष्ठान से होगा शत्रुओं का नाश व मिलेगी कर्ज व प्रॉपर्टी संबंधित परेशानियों से मुक्ति :- 1 मई 2020
जोगापुर मार्डन साइंस कालेज में भोजन में चावल न मिलने पर हंगामा करते क्वारंटीन किए गए लोग।
Pratapgarh

CoronaVirus: क्वारंटीन सेंटर में कम पड़ा खाना, हंगामा 

29 अप्रैल 2020

Coronavirus uttarakhand: Rishikesh Public in Fear after 4 corona positive found in 3 days, photos
Dehradun

Corona: तीन दिन में चार संक्रमित आने के बाद ऋषिकेश की सड़कों पर छाया सन्नाटा, लोग घरों में कैद, तस्वीरें...

29 अप्रैल 2020

हैदराबाद से पैदल चलकर कानपुर पहुंचे मजदूर
Kanpur

हैदराबाद से 13 दिन में पैदल चल पूरा किया 1300 किमी. का सफर, बोले भूखे पेट धूप में यात्रा करना मजबूरी

29 अप्रैल 2020

जंगल में मौजूद पुलिस बल। 
Kanpur

गोली लगने से कुख्यात इनामी डाकू का चेहरा उड़ा, धूप में काला पड़ गया शव

29 अप्रैल 2020

जम्मू कश्मीर में कोरोना वायरस
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: परिजनों ने लगाया आरोप, डॉक्टरों की लापरवाही से गर्भवती की मौत

29 अप्रैल 2020

Floriculture, गुलाब की खेती
Baghpat

Lockdown: आंगन में महकने थे, मगर मिट्टी में मिल गए चमकीले फूल, किसान ने खेत में जलाए साढ़े तीन लाख गुलाब

29 अप्रैल 2020

Irrfan khan death: His dream house Cottage in ramgarh nainital
Dehradun

यादें: इरफान खान ने यहां खरीदा था अपने सपनों का 'आशियाना', शांत वादियों में बिताना चाहते थे सुकून के पल

29 अप्रैल 2020

गंगा की धारा
Agra

लॉकडाउनः निर्मल होने लगी गंगा की धार, सुनाई दे रही कल-कल ध्वनि

29 अप्रैल 2020

अभिनेता इरफान खान 2014 में सहारनपुर आए थे
Meerut

क्या आप जानते हैं अभिनेता इरफान खान के जीवन से जुड़ा यह खास पल? चाय में भिगोकर खाई थी रोटी

29 अप्रैल 2020

थियेटर के दिनों की कुछ अनदेखी तस्वीरें
Dehradun

स्मृति शेष: थियेटर के दिनों में भी एक्टिंग के मास्टर थे इरफान खान, कुछ अनदेखी तस्वीरें

29 अप्रैल 2020

astronomical event
Gorakhpur

चमकते हुए तारे की तरह पृथ्वी के पास से गुजरा खगोलीय पिंड, हैरान करने वाली थी गति

29 अप्रैल 2020

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand: Union Minister Ramesh pokhriyal Nishank Daughter arushi sent khadi face mask to indian Army soldiers
Dehradun

#LadengeCoronaSe: बॉर्डर पर तैनात सैनिकों की सुरक्षा के लिए आगे आईं केंद्रीय मंत्री निशंक की बेटी, खादी के मास्क बनाकर भेजे

29 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : prayagraj
prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : prayagraj
prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : prayagraj
prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : prayagraj
prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : prayagraj
prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : prayagraj
prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : prayagraj
prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : prayagraj
prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : prayagraj
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited