प्रयागराज: स्थानीय लोगों ने बंद किए सोसायटी के गेट, प्रवेश द्वार पर लिखा 'गो कोरोना गो'

{"_id":"5e8c0f7f8ebc3e78c27f9fbf","slug":"locals-blocked-the-entry-of-outsiders-into-their-locality-due-to-corona-virus-threat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c: \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928\u0940\u092f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0938\u094b\u0938\u093e\u092f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0947\u091f, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e '\u0917\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0917\u094b'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्थानीय लोगों ने बंद किए प्रवेश द्वार
- फोटो : ani
{"_id":"5e8c0f7f8ebc3e78c27f9fbf","slug":"locals-blocked-the-entry-of-outsiders-into-their-locality-due-to-corona-virus-threat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c: \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928\u0940\u092f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0938\u094b\u0938\u093e\u092f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0947\u091f, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e '\u0917\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0917\u094b'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्थानीय लोगों ने बंद किए प्रवेश द्वार
- फोटो : ani
{"_id":"5e8c0f7f8ebc3e78c27f9fbf","slug":"locals-blocked-the-entry-of-outsiders-into-their-locality-due-to-corona-virus-threat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c: \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928\u0940\u092f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0938\u094b\u0938\u093e\u092f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0947\u091f, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e '\u0917\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0917\u094b'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्थानीय लोगों ने बंद किए प्रवेश द्वार
- फोटो : ani
{"_id":"5e8c0f7f8ebc3e78c27f9fbf","slug":"locals-blocked-the-entry-of-outsiders-into-their-locality-due-to-corona-virus-threat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c: \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928\u0940\u092f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0938\u094b\u0938\u093e\u092f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0947\u091f, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e '\u0917\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0917\u094b'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्थानीय लोगों ने बंद किए प्रवेश द्वार
- फोटो : ani
{"_id":"5e8c0f7f8ebc3e78c27f9fbf","slug":"locals-blocked-the-entry-of-outsiders-into-their-locality-due-to-corona-virus-threat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c: \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928\u0940\u092f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0938\u094b\u0938\u093e\u092f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0947\u091f, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e '\u0917\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0917\u094b'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्थानीय लोगों ने बंद किए प्रवेश द्वार
- फोटो : ani