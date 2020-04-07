शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Prayagraj   locals blocked the entry of outsiders into their locality due to corona virus threat

प्रयागराज: स्थानीय लोगों ने बंद किए सोसायटी के गेट, प्रवेश द्वार पर लिखा 'गो कोरोना गो'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Tue, 07 Apr 2020 11:05 AM IST
स्थानीय लोगों ने बंद किए प्रवेश द्वार
स्थानीय लोगों ने बंद किए प्रवेश द्वार - फोटो : ani
कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के कारण सब लोग सतर्कता बरत रहे हैं। हर कोई अपने-अपने इलाके को साफ-सुथरा, सुरक्षित और संक्रमण मुक्त रखना चाह रहा है। ऐसे में प्रयागराज के लोगों ने संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए बेहतरीन कदम उठाकर उदाहरण पेश किया है। 


 
corona virus in up up lockdown

स्थानीय लोगों ने बंद किए प्रवेश द्वार
स्थानीय लोगों ने बंद किए प्रवेश द्वार - फोटो : ani
