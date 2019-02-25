बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Kumbh 2019: ये हैं वो पांच कर्मचारी जिनके पीएम मोदी ने पखारे पांव, तस्वीरों में देखें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Mon, 25 Feb 2019 04:18 PM IST
श्रद्धा एवं सद्भाव से इतर रविवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कुंभ को 'स्वच्छ कुंभ' का पहचान दिलाने वाले सफाईकर्मियों के पांव पखार कर सामाजिक समरसता का संदेश दिया।
