CoronaVirus: जेलों से छोड़े जाएंगे कैदी, अधिकतम सात साल की सजा पाने वालों को ही मिलेगी राहत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Sat, 28 Mar 2020 09:14 PM IST
कोरोना वायरस के प्रकोप के कारण राज्य सरकार ने सात साल तक की सजा पाने वाले विचाराधीन कैदियों की रिहाई का फैसला लिया है। इस मामले को लेकर गठित हाई पावर कमेटी ने यह निर्णय सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा जारी समादेश के पालन में लिया है।  
