Atiq's wife arrives with children after Ashiana falls apart

आशियाना बिखरने के बाद बच्चों संग मायके पहुंची अतीक अहमद की पत्नी 

prayagraj, Updated Wed, 23 Sep 2020 11:30 PM IST
घर जमींदोज होने के बाद अतीक अहमद की पत्नी शाइस्ता परवीन अपने तीनों बेटों के साथ पड़ोस स्थित मायके चली गईं। बुधवार को उनसे मिलने-जुलने वालों का तांता लगा रहा। तमाम लोगों ने फोन कर उनका हाल चाल लिया। शाइस्ता परवीन ने बुधवार को करीबी रिश्तेदारों के अलावा वकीलों से भी मुलाकात की।
 
