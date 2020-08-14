शहर चुनें
MLA-SO Case suspended SO anuj saini says I will not forget insult of uniform for a lifetime

विधायक-एसओ प्रकरण: वर्दी का अपमान जिंदगी भर नहीं भूल पाऊंगा, निलंबित एसओ बोले-मारना था तो सादे में बुला लेते

अभिषेक शर्मा, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 14 Aug 2020 09:03 AM IST
विधायक-एसओ प्रकरण
1 of 5
विधायक-एसओ प्रकरण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विधायक से मारपीट के आरोप में निलंबित एसओ गोंडा अनुज कुमार सैनी ने कहा कि 11 साल की नौकरी के जीवनकाल में पहली बार मेरी वर्दी का अपमान हुआ है, जिसे कभी नहीं भूल पाऊंगा। अगर विधायक जी को मारना ही था तो सादे में कहीं भी बुला लेते। शायद, कुछ न बोलता या कहता। मगर, पिटने के बाद अपना आक्रोश मिटाने के लिए जो मन में आया वह भड़ास निकाल दी। उन्होंने उन्होंने खुद को पूरे प्रकरण में निर्दोष बताते हुए कहा कि मामला गंगाजल की तरह साफ है। 
 
bjp mla rajkumar sahyogi

कन्हैया को पालना में झुलाते मां यशोदा और नंद के स्वरूप
Agra

ब्रज में नंद महोत्सव की धूम, कान्हा को झुलाया झूला, ठाकुरजी ने धारण किए हीरे जवाहरात

14 अगस्त 2020

ब्रज के नंदलाल
Agra

Krishna Janmashtami 2020: ये हैं ब्रज के 'नंदलाल', देखें बच्चों के कान्हा रूप की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

14 अगस्त 2020

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज 
GL Bajaj

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज 
फाइल फोटो।
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़वासी ध्यान दें! 15 अगस्त को इन रास्तों पर निकलने से बचें, यहां देखें- पूरा रूट प्लान

14 अगस्त 2020

पतालपुरी मठ में सजी मनमोहक झांकी
Varanasi

Janmashtami 2020: रोहिणी नक्षत्र में जन्मे कान्हा, बाजे बधाई, पातालपुरी में मनाया गया जन्मोत्सव

13 अगस्त 2020

व्यापार में मिलेगी अनंत वृद्धि, फ्री जन्मकुंडली से जानें निवेश के अनुकूल योग
Kundali

व्यापार में मिलेगी अनंत वृद्धि, फ्री जन्मकुंडली से जानें निवेश के अनुकूल योग
मृतका की फाइल फोटो, पीड़िता के घर पहुंचे सपाई और कांग्रेसी
Jalaun

यूपी: नीशू खुदकुशी मामला, युवती की मौत के बाद इंसाफ की आस में दर-दर भटक रहे परिजन

13 अगस्त 2020

सुदीक्षा भाटी केस में जांच करती पुलिस
Delhi NCR

80 घंटे बाद भी सुदीक्षा के आरोपी घूम रहे खुलेआम, पिता ने बयां किया दर्द, बोले- बेटी इस दुनिया से...

13 अगस्त 2020

गोरखपुर राणा हॉस्पिटल।
Gorakhpur

Corona Vaccine: गोरखपुर पहुंची ट्रायल के लिए कोरोना की दूसरी वैक्सीन, वालंटियर की जांच शुरू

13 अगस्त 2020

बारिश की वजह से दिल्ली के कई इलाकों में भरा पानी
Delhi NCR

मानसूनी बारिश में भीगी दिल्ली, सड़कें बनीं दरिया, एक हफ्ते ऐसा ही दौर चलने की संभावना

13 अगस्त 2020

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज 
GL Bajaj

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज 
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन।
Gorakhpur

Corona Alert: गोरखपुर में सड़कों से हटी बैरीकेडिंग, दुकानों पर ताला बरकरार

13 अगस्त 2020

rain in shamli
Meerut

तस्वीरें: शामली में झमाझम बरसे बादल, शहर जलमग्न, परेशान रहे नागरिक

13 अगस्त 2020

व्यापार में मिलेगी अनंत वृद्धि, फ्री जन्मकुंडली से जानें निवेश के अनुकूल योग
Kundali

व्यापार में मिलेगी अनंत वृद्धि, फ्री जन्मकुंडली से जानें निवेश के अनुकूल योग
परेड रिहर्सल
Chandigarh

Independence Day: तस्वीरों में देखें परेड की फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल, मास्क पहने नजर आए जवान

13 अगस्त 2020

अमर दुबे और खुशी
Kanpur

खुशी का 'ड्रीम ब्वॉय' था अमर दुबे, ऐसी फोटो थीं बेहद पसंद, फेसबुक के जरिए हुई थी दोस्ती

13 अगस्त 2020

Sun and Mars changes in zodiac sign on 16 August 2020 will boost economy
Himachal Pradesh

सूर्य-मंगल का राशि परिवर्तन होगा मंगलकारी, चमकेगी 6 राशियों की किस्मत, ये रहें सावधान

13 अगस्त 2020

सूर्य ग्रह नक्षत्र
Himachal Pradesh

16 जुलाई को टूटेगा एक अशुभ योग, बनेगा समसप्तक योग, पांच राशियों की चमकेगी किस्मत

13 अगस्त 2020

Kushinagar news
Gorakhpur

Independence day 2020: आजादी के योद्धाओं पर यहां बरसाई गई थी गोलियां, 11 लोग हुए थे शहीद

13 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे कांड: पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या के बाद बालगोविंद करने लगा था संतो की सेवा
Kanpur

आठ पुलिसकर्मियों को मारने के बाद बाबा बन गया था विकास का साथी बालगोविंद, करने लगा था संतों की सेवा

13 अगस्त 2020

सपा नेता जीतू शर्मा का अनोखा प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: पानी में डूबी सड़क के बीचों-बीच बैठे सपा नेता जीतू शर्मा, कहा- इसे नगर निगम नहीं कहिए नरक निगम

13 अगस्त 2020

पीस चर्च के बिशप ने अपने आवास पर तैयार किया है सुंदर बगीचा।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: प्रकृति को भगवान का दूसरा रूप मानता है ये शख्स, यहां परिवार के हर सदस्य के लिए लगा है खास पौधा

13 अगस्त 2020

चौरीचौरा कांड
Gorakhpur

एक टोपी की खातिर 53 लोगों ने गंवाई थी जान, क्रांतिकारियों ने गुस्से में फूंक दिया था थाना

13 अगस्त 2020

shri krishna janmashtami 2020 : cute kanha and beautiful radha photos
Dehradun

जन्माष्टमी 2020: हर किसी को रिझाएंगी नटखट कान्हा और सौम्य राधा की ये बाल लीलाएं, तस्वीरों में देखें

13 अगस्त 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Updates: प्रयागराज में कोरोना से आठ की मृत्यु, एक की एंबुलेंस में तो एक ने घर पर ही दम तोड़ा

13 अगस्त 2020

तुगलकाबाद अंडरपास पर हुई दुर्घटना
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की बारिशः सवारियों से लदी बैलगाड़ी का बिगड़ा संतुलन, पानी में गिरे लोग, वीडियो वायरल

13 अगस्त 2020

विधायक-एसओ प्रकरण
विधायक-एसओ प्रकरण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निलंबित एसओ अनुज कुमार सैनी
निलंबित एसओ अनुज कुमार सैनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा विधायक
भाजपा विधायक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
mla rajkumar shayogi
mla rajkumar shayogi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मारपीट के बाद थाने में भीड़
मारपीट के बाद थाने में भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
