तस्वीरें: बिटिया के गांव जाने वाले रास्तों पर सख्त पहरा, परिवार 'नजरबंद', लोगों को पुलिस ने कई बार खदेड़ा

{"_id":"5f769659cec2d66cbe2a5caa","slug":"hathras-rape-case-strict-watch-on-roads-leading-to-village-police-lathicharge-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 '\u0928\u091c\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0926', \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0926\u0947\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
बल प्रयोग करती पुलिस
सपाइयों को गांव में नहीं घुसने दिया
पुलिस और सपा कार्यकर्ताओं में टकराव
Hathras Gang Rape Case
