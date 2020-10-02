शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   Hathras Rape Case Strict watch on roads leading to village police lathicharge see pictures

तस्वीरें: बिटिया के गांव जाने वाले रास्तों पर सख्त पहरा, परिवार 'नजरबंद', लोगों को पुलिस ने कई बार खदेड़ा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Fri, 02 Oct 2020 08:24 AM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
1 of 5
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस जिले में बिटिया के गांव जाने वाले सभी रास्तों पर गुरुवार को पहले दिनों की अपेक्षा और ज्यादा कड़ा पहरा रहा। बिटिया का परिवार जहां पूरे दिन पुलिस फोर्स की निगरानी में नजरबंद रहा तो गांव के लोग भी बमुश्किल गांव से बाहर जा सके। यहां तक कि मीडिया को भी गांव में अंदर नहीं घुसने दिया गया। 
 
city & states aligarh hathras uttar pradesh hathras gangrape case hathras rape case hathras victim

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

छह दिसंबर 1992 में अयोध्या में कारसेवा करने वालों ने साझा किया अनुभव।
Gorakhpur

28 साल पहले एक मुट्ठी रेत लाने की बात से नाराज हुए थे कारसेवक, नेता भी नहीं भांप सके थे इनकी नाराजगी

2 अक्टूबर 2020

महात्मा गांधी, घुघली रेलवे स्टेशन। (फाइल फोटो)
Maharajganj

अंग्रेजों के खिलाफ जंग छेड़ने के लिए यहां पड़े थे 'बापू' के कदम, स्वागत में उमड़ा था सैलाब

2 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, डॉक्टरों ने 26 सितंबर को एम्स ले जाने का दिया था सुझाव, लेकिन...

2 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

भाजपा सांसद और उनकी बेटी ने मेरे बेटे को फंसाया है, आरोपी का पिता बोला-वो दोषी तो सरेआम मार दो गोली

2 अक्टूबर 2020

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
Auraiya

औरैया कांड: महिला समेत तीन बेटियों का शव देख मायके वालों का गुस्सा फूटा, किया हंगामा

2 अक्टूबर 2020

मां और तीन बच्चियों का शव फंदे पर लटका मिला
Auraiya

मां समेत तीन बेटियों की मौत, शादी के साल भर के अंदर शुरू हुई कलह और मुकदमे बाजी, अपनी किस्मत को कोस रहा कुलदीप

2 अक्टूबर 2020

मां और तीन बच्चियों का शव फंदे पर लटका मिला
Auraiya

दिल को झकझोर देने वाली घटना, नवजात समेत तीन बेटियों के साथ मां का शव देख हर कोई हैरान रह गया, तस्वीरें

2 अक्टूबर 2020

जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में बड़ा खुलासा, जय बाजपेई के लैपटॉप व डायरी में है काले कारनामों का लेखा जोखा

2 अक्टूबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड चार्जशीट: मनु को न तो आरोपी बनाया न गवाह, सवालों के घेरे में पुलिस

2 अक्टूबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: पुलिस ने 36 आरोपियों के खिलाफ दाखिल की करीब 1700 पन्नों की चार्जशीट, दो आरोपी फरार

2 अक्टूबर 2020

मिठाई
Shimla

इतने दिनों के बाद खाने लायक नहीं रहतीं मिठाइयां, खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग ने जारी की सूची

2 अक्टूबर 2020

चंडीगढ़ सीमा पर अकाली दल का प्रदर्शन।
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ सीमा पर अकालियों को पुलिस ने रोका, लाठीचार्ज, जमकर हुआ हंगामा, देखें- तस्वीरें

2 अक्टूबर 2020

कृषि कानून के विरोध में किसानों ने किया टूंडला-एटा रोड जाम
Agra

कृषि कानूनः विरोध में उतरे किसानों का सड़क जाम कर जोरदार प्रदर्शन, प्रशासन में मची खलबली

2 अक्टूबर 2020

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान
Agra

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि: अदालत ने कहा- भक्त होना दावा करने के लिए पर्याप्त नहीं, याचिका खारिज

2 अक्टूबर 2020

Uttarakhand: Cm Trivendra singh rawat meet Kashipur Fire Tragedy Victims, Women crying badly, Police force Stop protest
Dehradun

काशीपुर अग्निकांड: पीड़ितों के बीच पहुंचे सीएम तो फूट-फूटकर रो पड़ी महिला, भारी पुलिस बल रहा तैनात, तस्वीरें...

1 अक्टूबर 2020

भाजपा नेता ने साथियों के संग किया उत्पात
Farrukhabad

फर्रुखाबाद: भाजपा नेता ने साथियों के संग किया उत्पात, पथराव, फायरिंग

1 अक्टूबर 2020

Uttarakhand Accident News: Girl Died before 17 days of marriage during Car falls into tehri lake
Dehradun

टिहरी झील हादसा: जिस आंगन से 17 दिन बाद उठनी थी डोली, अब वहां से उठेगी इकलौती बेटी की अर्थी

1 अक्टूबर 2020

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन की ओर से लगाए गए रक्तदान शिविर
Agra

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन: कोरोना काल में भी नहीं रुके 'महादानियों' के कदम, रक्तदान को लेकर दिखा उत्साह

1 अक्टूबर 2020

Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

महिला अपराध और राहुल गांधी की गिरफ्तारी के खिलाफ कांग्रेसियों का प्रदर्शन, फूंका प्रदेश सरकार का पुतला

1 अक्टूबर 2020

युवतियों ने रचाई शादी
Kanpur

समलैंगिक विवाह: लापता युवतियों ने रचाई शादी, लाल जोड़े में देख परिजनों में हुआ विवाद, बोलीं-एक साल पहले...

1 अक्टूबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में बड़ा खुलासा, एसओ ने विकास दुबे के अपराधों पर पर्दा डाला, दबिश की सूचना लीक की

1 अक्टूबर 2020

अपने बेटे के साथ पाकिस्तानी दंपती।
Chandigarh

बच्चे की चाह में पाक से आया दंपती, 16 माह बाद बेटे संग लौटा, कहा- भारत मां का आशीर्वाद मिला

1 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बल प्रयोग करती पुलिस
बल प्रयोग करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपाइयों को गांव में नहीं घुसने दिया
सपाइयों को गांव में नहीं घुसने दिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस और सपा कार्यकर्ताओं में टकराव
पुलिस और सपा कार्यकर्ताओं में टकराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
